American company to create 200 new jobs in Waterford and Sligo

An American telecommunications services company is to create 200 new jobs in Waterford and Sligo over the next three years.

Backed by IDA Ireland, the development by Allstate Sales Group (ASG) Inc will be the company's first operation outside of the USA since it was founded in 2008.

ASG announced the news on Tuesday evening at the IDA business park in Waterford city and simultaneously in Sligo.

It will establish a presence at WorkLab Waterford and the IT Sligo Campus Innovation Centre during the Irish start-up phase, while it is looking for permanent office space in both locations, with 100 jobs to be provided in each base.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said it was an exciting announcement for both areas.

"Attracting investment into regional locations is a key focus for IDA Ireland and the fact that this company is establishing operations in not one, but two regional locations is terrific, spreading the benefit of the 100 jobs being created in each area across the southeast and northwest regions."

ASG is described as "a provider of turnkey engineering and construction services to the telecommunications industry" and its Irish operations will involve software development and CAD support centres.

The company already employs 700 people at its offices in New York, Pittsburgh, Boston, Tampa and Atlanta and services include planning, designing, mapping and building the pathways that telecom service providers need to connect new voice and data customers.

"We are excited," ASG president and CEO Antony Tepedino said, "to have the opportunity to develop, work, and grow our international capabilities in Ireland... Ireland provides a wonderful platform to achieve our goals. Its diverse community, business climate, and people will allow ASG to develop and grow."

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys said the investment is "a great vote of confidence in Ireland's regions" and builds on the Government's commitment under the new regional enterprise plans to provide the conditions "for quality jobs" in the regions.

Minister of State at the Department, John Halligan, who attended the event in Waterford said it was "fantastic news" for Waterford and Sligo.

ASG’s Director of European Operations, David Olden, who will manage both Irish sites, said it was "the people" that attracted the company to those region.

I believe both locations are on the cusp of major growth and I am delighted that ASG are now part of that development. I look forward to building a brand and culture that people can identify with and want to be part of.

The new roles will include a range of technical and office professionals, including software developers, CAD/ARC-GIS technicians, management, finance and HR staff.