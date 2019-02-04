NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Acquisition costs eat into Valeo Foods profits

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 06:08 PM
By Gordon Deegan

Exceptional costs of €12.24m ate into profits at consumer foods group Valeo Foods last year.

Newly-filed accounts for the group - which owns popular brands such as Odlums, Batchelors, Jacob's, Kelkin and Erin - show pre-tax profits fell 16% to €24.2m in the 12 months to the end of last March.

Revenue rose by 8% to €634.4m.

The exceptional costs included €4.49m in severance costs; business acquisition costs of €2.1m; other special consulting costs of €2.1m and other restructuring-related costs of €3.7m.

During the period, Valeo purchased the confectionary division of Finnish business Raisio for €96.2m and Italian biscuit and cake maker, Dolciaria Val d’Enza for €16m and also acquired other confectionary businesses in the UK and the Czech Republic.

The exceptional operating expenses were off-set by the group recording a €15m gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment.

Since Valeo was established in 2010 - through the merger of Batchelors and the consumer foods arm of agribusiness Origin Enterprises - it has acquired 12 businesses and it continued on its acquisition spree last August with the purchase of UK confectioner, Tangerine.

Last year's purchases boosted Valeo's employee numbers to 1,321 and increased staff costs by over €6m to €66.4m. Directors’ pay dipped marginally to €1.37m.

READ MORE: Stobart Air strikes deal to operate flights for KLM Cityhopper

Valeo's pre-tax profits, before exceptional costs, rose from €31.5m to €36.5m.

Ireland accounted for 45% of its revenues, with the UK accounting for 30% of sales.

Operating profits, last year, rose by 9% to €63.69m


KEYWORDS

BusinessValeo Foods

Related Articles

Threat to 700 Limerick jobs lifted

Dixons’ Irish sales grow

Confidence growing over oil drill ban progress

Mistry family top Rich List again with net worth of €16.1bn

More in this Section

UK construction output loses momentum as Brexit uncertainty weighs on firms

Ryanair reports €20m loss in Q3 of 2018

Recession warning for Ireland hit by ‘no-deal Brexit bullet’

We must accept deal may not be possible


Lifestyle

As Tom Brady wins sixth Super Bowl at 41 – 5 other elite athletes who prove age is not a boundary

We Sell Books: ‘Romance rules the world’

5 things to do this week

Anger is an energy: Sleaford Mods have more to say than other bands

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »