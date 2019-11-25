90 new jobs at Cosmetic Creations in Cork and Mayo

Irish cosmetic manufacturer Cosmetic Creations Ltd. has today announced that 90 jobs are to be created between its operations in Cork and Mayo following a €7.5million investment into the company.

Sixty new jobs in Cork will bring the workforce on Dublin Hill to 100, with roles across operations, supply chain, quality and formulation development. The remaining thirty jobs are earmarked for the company's head office in Mayo, increasing numbers there to 80.

Cosmetic Creations will manufacture over four million units in 2019, consisting of more than 100 individual products, most formulated in house, including skincare, personal care, self-tanning, supplements and base pharmaceutical line products. It is expected to grow this number to over 15 million units by 2022. Shipping to more than 15 countries globally, clients include private label national brand names and Irish, the UK and European retail multiples.

Officially opening the Cork site, An Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney TD said: “It’s fantastic to see an indigenous company expanding nationally. Manufacturing is hugely important to both the Cork and national economy, and I look forward to Cosmetics Creations’ continued success.”

Welcoming the announcement in Mayo, Michael Ring TD, Minister for Rural & Community Development, said: “Cosmetic Creations has been a vital Mayo employer for 30 years, and I am delighted that they are continuing to expand and evolve. Their success is a testament to the opportunities for growth in Mayo and the surrounding region.”

Speaking on today’s announcement, Aiden Corcoran, Owner and CEO of Cosmetic Creations, said: “Cosmetic Creations is here to add value to how people feel, look and live, and since we acquired Cosmetic Creations in 2017, we have been hard at work, scaling the company to a high-volume large-scale operation. Following the significant investment into our Claremorris facility, the acquisition and expansion of the former Yves Rocher site in Cork is the largest and most significant step in that strategic growth plan. We are also delighted to have been able to rehire over 30 of the former Yves Rocher employees at our Cork site.

“Over the last twelve months, we have invested in advanced formulation and manufacturing technologies in both Mayo and Cork, significantly expanding output capacity. Our target is to deliver over 7 million units next year to Ireland, the UK and Europe, and we look forward to partnering with leading brands that wish to bring quality Irish-made products to the market.”

He added: “Our goal over the next five years will be to build on our current foundation in cosmetics and expand into the growing national pharmaceutical market to become a global life sciences brand. Beginning in 2020, our new joint venture with Parnell Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, market and distribute its wide range of products in the EU and Ireland is expected to increase our production of health-related products by over 150%.”