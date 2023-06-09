Kevin Spacey sex allegations trial to start later this month, court told

The court was told Mr Spacey had been given leave not to attend by the judge prior to the hearing.
Actor Kevin Spacey’s trial for alleged sex offences is on track to see a jury sworn in on June 28, a court heard (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 17:31
Matthew Cooper, PA

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey’s trial for alleged sex offences is on track to see a jury sworn in on June 28, a UK court has heard.

Mr Justice Wall told a hearing at Coventry Crown Court that a second “overflow” courtroom would be set up at London’s Southwark Crown Court for Spacey’s trial, to accommodate members of the press and other interested parties.

Spacey was not required to attend Friday’s pre-trial hearing, which saw prosecutor Christine Agnew KC and defence counsel Patrick Gibbs KC both appear via videolink.

During discussions about arrangements for the trial, Mr Justice Wall said: “A number of spaces are to be reserved for the press in the court itself and (in) the overspill court.”

Spacey, known for starring in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards, denies a total of 12 charges relating to four men.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

The actor, 63, pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He had previously denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

