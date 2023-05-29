Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Lindsey Graham (AP)
Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 13:05
AP Reporters

Russia’s interior ministry has issued an arrest warrant for US senator Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was released by Mr Zelensky’s office, Mr Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying”, and described the US military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent”.

While Mr Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Sunday that “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators”.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Mr Graham, and the interior ministry followed this up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

More in this section

Succession ‘Satisfyingly devastating closing act’ of Succession receives critical acclaim
Explosions rock Kyiv as Russia launches new attack - Air Force Explosions rock Kyiv as Russia launches new attack - Air Force
Bola Tinubu Bola Tinubu sworn in as new Nigerian President
RussiaPlace: International
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

One rescued overnight after building collapse in Iowa

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd