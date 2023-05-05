WHO downgrades covid-19 pandemic, saying it is no longer a global emergency

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: 'It’s with great hope that I declare covid-19 over as a global health emergency'
WHO downgrades covid-19 pandemic, saying it is no longer a global emergency
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (AP)
Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 14:29
Maria Cheng and Jamey Keaten, AP

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency.

The announcement marks a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies worldwide and killed at least seven million people worldwide.

The WHO said that even though the emergency phase is over, the pandemic has not come to an end, noting recent spikes in cases in south-east Asia and the Middle East.

The UN health agency said that thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “It’s with great hope that I declare covid-19 over as a global health emergency.

“That does not mean covid-19 is over as a global health threat.”

More in this section

Deadly 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes central Japan Deadly 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes central Japan
Wagner Group boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine Wagner Group boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine
Serbian president vows to 'practically disarm' country after shootings Serbian president vows to 'practically disarm' country after shootings
Coronavirus#COVID-19Place: International
Cheng Lei was tried in China on national security charges but has yet to learn the verdict (AP)

China biggest global jailer of journalists, press group says

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd