More than 900 young people expelled from schools in the last six years 

The expulsion of more than 900 young people in the last six years has prompted calls for a closer analysis of what should only be “last resort” disciplinary action.

New figures show that 922 young people have been expelled from post-primary schools since September 2017 and almost 360 during the last three years.

Since September 2020, 28 children have been made to leave primary schools.

Expulsions should be “an absolute measure of last resort,” Children’s Rights Alliance CEO Tanya Ward told the Irish Examiner.

“We should only ever see tiny numbers,” she said.

She said the area needs further analysis to determine if schools have a “consistent trend” when it comes to expelling students.

“It could be that the school isn’t resourced enough to support the child, or the child needs an alternative form of education,” she said, or it could mean a school uses expulsion as a disciplinary measure when it shouldn’t.

“Some schools are too under-resourced, and they are struggling. Or the other side of it is that it’s being used in some circumstances when it shouldn’t be.”

Ms Clarke said the upheaval to the education system caused by covid-19 school closures has put additional demands on the Tusla Education Support Services (TESS), which has to be notified by a school if it intends to expel a child.

“We know from 2020 onwards there is going to be an additional demand put on TESS because an awful lot of kids slipped away from education as we would know it.

“It is imperative that we have children engaged in education. These are not children who have left voluntarily — they are people who have been expelled.”

A Department of Education spokeswoman said expulsions are rare, particularly at primary level: “There is no upward trend regarding the number of expulsions notified to TESS following the pandemic.”

Any student who is expelled between the ages of 6 and 16 is supported by an educational welfare officer to ensure a minimum education is provided, she added.

This could involve a new school place, alternative education, home tuition, home education, or a return to the child’s original school after the direction of a Section 29 appeal.