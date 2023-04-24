US president Joe Biden expected to formally announce re-election bid on Tuesday

Were he be successfully re-elected, Mr Biden would be 86-years-old by the end of his second term
US president Joe Biden expected to formally announce re-election bid on Tuesday

US president Joe Biden. Were he to be successful,

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 13:40
Steven Heaney

US president Joe Biden is expected to formally announce is bid for re-election in 2024 tomorrow.

Biden, who is now 80 years old, was already the oldest president when he defeated Donald Trump to become president in 2020.

Were he to be successful, he would be 86-years-old by the end of his second term.

So far, Mr Biden does not face any major democratic challengers for the nomination.

However, a number of prominent republicans, including former president Donald Trump, have announced their intention to run for office in 2024. Republican governor of Florida Ron DeSantis is also predicted to run.

Former US president and presumptive 2024 republican nominee Donald Trump. File Picture: AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Former US president and presumptive 2024 republican nominee Donald Trump. File Picture: AP Photo/Michael Conroy

If Biden's announcement goes ahead as expected, it will come on the four-year anniversary of his declaration to run for election in 2020. 

As is usually the case with such announcements, Biden is likely to list the accomplishments of his current term in office, as well as his goals for his potential second term.

According to an opinion poll carried out by NBC News last weekend, just 26% of Americans think Biden should run for a second term, while 70% think he should not. The poll found that 48% of those who said he should not run listed his age as a "major" reason why.

The same poll found that just 5% of Americans wish to see Biden take on presumptive republican nominee Donald Trump for the presidency once again. 

Read More

US defence secretary seeks to stem discord with allies over document leaks

More in this section

Russian authorities say Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol repelled Russian authorities say Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol repelled
Moscow court rejects appeal from cafe bombing suspect Moscow court rejects appeal from cafe bombing suspect
France bangs pots and pans in fresh anti-pension reform protest France bangs pots and pans in fresh anti-pension reform protest
us electionsus politicsPerson: Joe BidenPerson: Donald Trump
Police remove the pavement next to the hand of a climate activist in Berlin (AP)

Climate protesters attempt to halt traffic in Berlin

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd