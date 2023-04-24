US president Joe Biden expected to formally announce re-election bid on Tuesday

US president Joe Biden is expected to formally announce is bid for re-election in 2024 tomorrow.

Biden, who is now 80 years old, was already the oldest president when he defeated Donald Trump to become president in 2020.

Were he to be successful, he would be 86-years-old by the end of his second term.

So far, Mr Biden does not face any major democratic challengers for the nomination.

However, a number of prominent republicans, including former president Donald Trump, have announced their intention to run for office in 2024. Republican governor of Florida Ron DeSantis is also predicted to run.

Former US president and presumptive 2024 republican nominee Donald Trump. File Picture: AP Photo/Michael Conroy

If Biden's announcement goes ahead as expected, it will come on the four-year anniversary of his declaration to run for election in 2020.

As is usually the case with such announcements, Biden is likely to list the accomplishments of his current term in office, as well as his goals for his potential second term.

According to an opinion poll carried out by NBC News last weekend, just 26% of Americans think Biden should run for a second term, while 70% think he should not. The poll found that 48% of those who said he should not run listed his age as a "major" reason why.

The same poll found that just 5% of Americans wish to see Biden take on presumptive republican nominee Donald Trump for the presidency once again.