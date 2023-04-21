Kevin Spacey dials in for court hearing ahead of trial for alleged sex offences

Actor Kevin Spacey is due to go on trial in June (James Manning/PA)
Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 11:27
Henry Vaughan, PA

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has appeared in court by video-link ahead of his June trial for sexual offences against four men.

The Hollywood star, 63, has previously denied 12 charges between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing wearing a grey suit, light shirt and burgundy tie.

Actor Kevin Spacey appearing via videolink at Southwark Crown Court in London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He spoke to confirm his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, and to say he could hear the judge, Mr Justice Wall, who also appeared by video-link.

Only Spacey’s barrister Patrick Gibbs KC appeared in person, but he refused to confirm where his client was appearing from.

The court heard a four-week trial is due to start on June 28 and Spacey may be required to appear for a further hearing in May.

The two-time Academy Award winner, known for starring in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards, faces a total of 12 charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, in January.

He had previously denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey has been granted unconditional bail.

