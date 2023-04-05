Mike Pence will not appeal against order compelling grand jury testimony

The decision sets the stage for a possible appearance by Mr Pence in the coming weeks before a federal grand jury.
Former vice president Mike Pence (Alex Brandon/AP)

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 20:22
Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal against a judge’s order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman has said.

Mr Pence was subpoenaed months ago by the special counsel investigating attempts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to undo the election results before the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the US Capitol (John Minchillo/AP)

Lawyers for Mr Trump objected to the subpoena on executive privilege grounds, but a federal judge in Washington last week rejected those arguments, forcing Mr Pence to testify.

US District Court Judge James Boasberg did give Mr Pence a win by accepting arguments from his lawyers that, for constitutional reasons, he could not be questioned about his actions on January 6.

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian charged with war crimes says Ukrainian children can go home

