Rishi Sunak ‘wins enough support to progress in Tory leadership campaign’

The former chancellor’s supporters said on Friday night he had received nominations from 100 Tory MPs to pass the threshold required way ahead of Monday’s deadline.
Rishi Sunak leaves his house in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 22:26
Sam Blewett, Gavin Cordon and Amy Gibbons, PA Political Staff

Rishi Sunak is believed to have become the first Tory leadership candidate to have amassed sufficient support to make it to the ballot of Conservative colleagues.

Boris Johnson was lagging behind, though like Mr Sunak has not formally declared – unlike Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt who became the first to confirm her candidacy.

But Mr Johnson has told allies he is “up for it” and would fly back from his holiday in the Dominican Republic to enter the race.

Tory#British governmentPlace: UK
Most Read

