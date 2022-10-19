Liz Truss tells MPs she is sorry and has made mistakes as she fights for survival

Ms Truss is battling to retain her position and has risked a fresh fight with Tory MPs by making a vote on a Labour motion on fracking a test of confidence in her administration
Liz Truss. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 12:29
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Liz Truss made a public apology in the UK House of Commons as she faced Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since her economic plan was ditched by her chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

She told MPs: “I have been very clear that I am sorry and that I have made mistakes.”

On Monday, Mr Hunt reversed almost all of the tax cuts announced by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in September as he sought to calm financial markets following weeks of turbulence.

Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA Wire)

Ms Truss told MPs: “The right thing to do in those circumstances is to make changes, which I have made, and to get on with the job and deliver for the British people.”

Shouts of “Resign” could be heard as she spoke.

Ms Truss is battling to retain her position and has risked a fresh fight with Tory MPs by making a vote on a Labour motion on fracking a test of confidence in her administration.

She told MPs “I am a fighter, not a quitter” as she battled to save her job – echoing the 2001 declaration made by Labour grandee Peter Mandelson.

