'Stuffed behind bars': Car thief caught hiding inside giant teddy bear

“Hopefully he has a bearable time inside…”
Dobson was caught hiding inside a large teddy bear (PA)

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 22:24
Luke O'Reilly, PA

A car thief who hid inside a giant teddy bear has been jailed for nine months.

Joshua Dobson, 18, from Spotland, Rochdale, was wanted by police for stealing a car and not paying for fuel.

Officers searched for him at an address in Rochdale.

Dobson was nowhere to be seen, until the officers noticed that a large teddy bear was breathing.

When they opened it up, they found the teenager hiding inside.

In a statement on Facebook, GMP Rochdale said that Dobson had been “stuffed behind bars”.

“He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment,” the force said.

“Hopefully he has a bearable time inside…”

BearPlace: UKPlace: North West
<p>Leisure activities were defined as those in which people engaged for enjoyment or wellbeing (Ryan Phillips/PA)</p>

Reading, doing yoga and spending time with family ‘may lower dementia risk’

READ NOW

