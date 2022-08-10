Dogs bred to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments rescued in US

About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after animal rescue organisations started removing them from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.

"It's going to take 60 days to get all of these animals out, and working with our shelter and rescue partners across the country, working with them to get these dogs into eventually into ever-loving home," said Kitty Block, president and chief executive of the US Humane Society.