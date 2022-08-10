Iranian operative charged in plot to murder Trump security adviser John Bolton

Iranian operative charged in plot to murder Trump security adviser John Bolton
Former US national security adviser John Bolton (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 16:01
Eric Tucker, Associated Press

An Iranian operative has been charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton, the Justice Department said.

Shahram Poursafi, identified by US officials as a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is wanted by the FBI on charges related to the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

