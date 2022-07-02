Bodies of two of three missing children found in Minnesota lake

Bodies of two of three missing children found in Minnesota lake
Friends and family gathered at Vadnais Lake after news of a dead child being pulled out of the lake broke (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune/AP)
Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 16:43
Associated Press reporters

The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, with searchers still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing.

Their names have not been released.

The chain of events began on Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.

Police determined that the woman had left with the children and a search began.

Police set up a perimeter at Vadnais Lake (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune/AP)

Maplewood Police Lt Joe Steiner said the woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake at around 4pm on Friday.

The shoes of the children were found on the shore.

A search of the lake found one child’s body on Friday evening.

A second body was found overnight.

Searchers from several organisations were busy on Saturday looking for the third, as well as the mother.

Authorities believe all three children were under the age of five.

“There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children,” Ramsey County sheriff Bob Fletcher said at a press conference on Friday.

He called the deaths a “likely triple homicide”.

More in this section

China Ship Emergency Dozens of crew in danger as ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong
Germany Russia Gas Germans urged to prepare for possible gas shortage
Russia Ukraine War Russians continue assault on eastern Ukrainian city
drowningsPlace: International
France Airport Strike

Technical error leaves 1,500 bags stuck at Charles de Gaulle airport in France

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

  • 1
  • 9
  • 17
  • 25
  • 30
  • 31
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices