Berlin prepares ‘huge thermos’ to help heat homes in winter

Berlin prepares ‘huge thermos’ to help heat homes in winter
The vast thermal tank which will store hot water in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP)
Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 16:58
Frank Jordans, Associated Press Reporter

A vast “thermos” that will store millions of gallons of hot water to help heat homes in Berlin this winter has been unveiled.

The huge insulated water tank located at the Reuter power station uses excess electricity from solar and wind power plants across Germany.

The head of Swedish utility company Vattenfall’s heat unit in Germany said that the facility can help smooth out the fluctuating energy provided by renewables while providing reliable heat to hundreds of thousands of households.

The 52 million dollar tower will be Europe’s biggest heat storage facility when it is completed at the end of this year, and even bigger one is already being planned in the Netherlands.

The inside of the vast thermal tank (Michael Sohn/AP)

With a height of almost 150 feet and holding up to 14.8 million gallons of hot water, Vattenfall said the tower will help heat Berlin homes this winter even if Russian gas supplies dry up.

“It’s a huge thermos that helps us to store the heat when we don’t need it,” said Tanja Wielgoss, who heads the Sweden-based company’s heat unit in Germany. “And then we can release it when we need to use it.”

While district heating systems fuelled by coal, gas or waste have been around for more than a century, most are not designed to store significant amounts of heat.

By contrast, the new facility unveiled on Thursday will hold water brought to almost boiling temperature with excess electricity from plants across Germany.

“Sometimes you have an abundance of electricity in the grids that you cannot use anymore, and then you need to turn off the wind turbines,” said Wielgoss. “Where we are standing we can take in this electricity.”

Power provider Vattenfall unveiled the new facility in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP)

The facility will have a thermal capacity of 200 Megawatts – enough to meet much of Berlin’s hot water needs during the summer and about 10% of what it requires in the winter.

The vast, insulated tank can keep water hot for up to 13 hours, helping bridge short periods when there is little wind or sun.

It will also be able to use other sources of heat – such as that extracted from wastewater, said Ms Wielgoss.

Berlin’s top climate official, Bettina Jarasch, said the faster such heat storage systems are built, the better.

“Due to its geographic location the Berlin region is even more dependent on Russian fossil fuels than other parts of Germany,” she said.

“That’s why we’re really in a hurry here. The war in Ukraine and the energy crisis teach us that we need to be faster.

“First of all to become climate neutral. And secondly, to become independent.”

More in this section

Supreme Court limits US agency’s ability to regulate power plant emissions Supreme Court limits US agency’s ability to regulate power plant emissions
Spain NATO Summit Joe Biden describes Supreme Court abortion decision as ‘destabilising’
Nato summit Johnson condemns ‘barbaric’ Putin after Russian leader ‘topless’ jibe
HeatPlace: International
A regimental hat and a poppy wreath are placed on the coffin of an unidentified British soldier (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Remains of First World War soldiers given military burial in Flanders

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

  • 1
  • 9
  • 17
  • 25
  • 30
  • 31
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices