Greta Thunberg invites striking workers to join her at Glasgow protest

The Swedish activist wrote on Twitter that she would take part in the Climate Strike march from Kelvingrove Park to George Square
Greta Thunberg invites striking workers to join her at Glasgow protest

Greta Thunberg will join the march to be held during the first week of Cop26. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 21:08
Daniel Harkins, PA Scotland

Greta Thunberg has invited Glasgow workers who plan on striking during Cop26 to join her in a protest march through the city.

The Swedish activist wrote on Twitter that she would take part in the Climate Strike march from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.

She wrote: “On Friday Nov 5 I’ll join the climate strike in Glasgow – during #COP26 Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.

“So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there!”

Rail workers in the RMT union are set to strike throughout the two-week conference.

The Scottish Government has said it will focus on “making alternative plans for rail operations during Cop26” if a pay offer is not accepted by Wednesday.

The union has already rejected that offer.

Refuse and recycling workers from more than half of Scotland’s local authorities will also be out on strike from November 8 to 12, along with school cleaners, janitors and catering staff.

The Climate Strike has been organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, which was founded by young people inspired by Ms Thunberg’s activism.

Read More

The five biggest threats to our natural world … and how we can stop them 

More in this section

Pablo Escobar's Hippos-Ruling Offspring of Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine’ hippos recognised as people by US court
Gacy Exhumations Victim of US serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified
Nigeria Digital Currency Nigeria launches digital currency
Cop26ThunbergPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Hungary Egypt

Egypt’s president says he will not extend state of emergency

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 23, 2021

  • 5
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 28
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices