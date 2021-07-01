WHO chief warns of new Covid wave in Europe as cases rise by 10%

About 63% of people in Europe have not had a first vaccine jab, the head of the World Health Organisation's Europe office said.
WHO chief warns of new Covid wave in Europe as cases rise by 10%

The highly transmissible Delta variant, first found in India, is on track to be the dominant one in Europe by August Picture: Damian Coleman

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 12:55
Associated Press Reporter

The head of the World Health Organisation’s Europe office has said a 10-week drop in Covid-19 cases in the region has ended – and warned a new wave could loom unless people “remain disciplined” and more get vaccinated.

Dr Hans Kluge cited a 10% rise in infection numbers over the last week because of “increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions”.

He cautioned that the highly transmissible Delta variant, first found in India, is on track to be the dominant one by August in the 53-country region.

About 63% of people in Europe have not had a first vaccine jab, he said.

“The three conditions for a new wave of excess hospitalisations and deaths before the autumn are therefore in place – new variants, deficit in vaccine uptake, increased social mixing,” he told reporters from Copenhagen, Denmark.

“There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined, and even more so when there is much less rules in place to follow, and unless we all take the vaccine without hesitating when it is our turn,” he added.

Dr Kluge said people who want to travel and gather over the summer should continue “life-saving reflexes” like wearing masks.

WHO Europe says people should make sure they get both doses of double-jab vaccines for maximum effectiveness.

Dr Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer at WHO Europe, warned governments not to lift social distancing measures amid increased transmission.

She said any such lifting should be accompanied by stronger public-health measures – sharing and sequencing information on new variants, testing, and reinforcing contact tracing.

More in this section

Trump Border Trump’s company and finance boss set to face tax charges
Professional and Financial Services dinner Sunak reveals EU and UK fail to sign agreement for financial services
Virus Outbreak South Africa European countries condemned for failing to send Covid vaccines to Africa
#covid-19vaccinehealth
Canada Western Heat

Hundreds of deaths could be linked to US-Canadian heatwave

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

  • 33
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40
  • 43
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices