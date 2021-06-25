British health secretary accused of affair with adviser to his department

Hancock reportedly hired Ms Coladangelo as an unpaid adviser on a six-month contract in March last year
Health Secretary Matt Hancock (Steve Parsons/PA)

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 09:16
Emma Bowden, PA

UK health secretary Matt Hancock has been accused of having an affair with an adviser to his department.

The Sun published pictures of the married cabinet minister appearing to kiss Gina Coladangelo, who the newspaper said was hired by Mr Hancock last year.

The images, which appear to be captured from CCTV footage, were taken on May 6 from the headquarters of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), the newspaper adds.

The Sun published pictures of the married cabinet minister appearing to kiss Gina Coladangelo Picture: The Sun/Twitter

It said that the minister hired Ms Coladangelo as an unpaid adviser on a six-month contract in March last year, before appointing her as a non-executive director at the department.

Mr Hancock, who is said to have met Ms Coladangelo at university, has been married to his wife Martha for 15 years and they have three children together.

UK transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday morning that he would not be commenting on the “entirely personal” matter following the reports about his Cabinet colleague.

Asked about the rules around appointing friends to government positions, Mr Shapps told Sky News: “First of all, I think the actual issue is entirely personal for Matt Hancock.

“In terms of rules, anyone who has been appointed has to go through an incredibly rigorous process in government, so whatever the rules are, the rules will have to be followed.

“There are no short cuts to that, as anyone who has had anything to do with the appointments system in the Civil Service knows.

“There are very strict rules in place.”

Mr Hancock was not at his north London home on Friday morning, while the PA news agency has contacted the DHSC for comment.

