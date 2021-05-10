No evidence that Pfizer vaccine needs updating for variants, says BioNTech

There is no evidence the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 needs updating to protect against variants, BioNTech has said.
In its financial and company update report, the German firm said: “To date, there is no evidence that an adaptation of BioNTech’s current Covid-19 vaccine against key identified emerging variants is necessary.”
However, the company said it had developed a “comprehensive strategy” to address any coronavirus variants in the future should the need arise.
It comes after laboratory results and real-life data suggested the vaccine can protect against catching the Covid variants currently in circulation, although less effectively when it comes to some, such as the South African variant.
However, experts believe the jab can still protect against severe disease and hospital admission – a view echoed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca when looking at their own vaccine.
Over the weekend, the European Union cemented its support for Pfizer/BioNTech and its novel Covid-19 vaccine technology by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses until 2023.
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office “has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options)”.