Israeli medic: Almost 40 people killed in stampede at religious festival

Nearly 40 people have been killed in a stampede at a Jewish religious gathering in northern Israel, local authorities said.

Eli Beer, director of Israeli ambulance service Hatzalah, told Army Radio: “Close to 40 people died as a result of this tragedy.”

The disaster occurred at Mount Meron at the main celebrations of Lag BaOmer, a holiday when tens of thousands of people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, gather to honour Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is buried there.

Mr Beer added he was shocked by the size of the crowd, with police quoted as saying some 100,000 people were there.

Israeli security officials and rescuers stand around the bodies of victims who died in the stampede (Ishay Jerusalemite/Behadrei Haredim via AP)

Zaki Heller, spokesman for Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom, said about 150 people were hospitalised in the stampede.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “great tragedy” and said everyone was praying for the victims.

The incident happened after midnight on Friday, and the cause of the stampede was not immediately clear. Videos circulating on social media showed large numbers of people packed together in tight spaces.

A 24-year-old witness, identified only by his first name Dvir, told the Army Radio station that “masses of people were pushed into the same corner and a vortex was created”.

He said a first row of people fell down, and then a second row, where he was standing, also began to fall down from the pressure of the stampede.

“I felt like I was about to die,” he said.

About 150 people were hospitalised in the crowd crush (David Cohen/JINIPIX via AP)

Magen David Adom tweeted that it was treating 103 people, including 38 in critical condition. Israeli media had earlier reported that a grandstand collapsed, but the rescue service said all the injuries happened in a stampede.

The Israeli military said it had dispatched medics and search and rescue teams along with helicopters to assist with a “mass casualty incident” in the area.

It was the first huge religious gathering to be held legally since Israel lifted nearly all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Large crowds traditionally light bonfires as part of the celebrations.

The country has seen cases plummet since launching one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns late last year.