Oxford/AstraZeneca jab trial in children paused

“Parents and children should continue to attend all scheduled visits and can contact the trial sites if they have any questions.”
The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (Nick Potts/PA)

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 19:22
Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent

The trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in children has been paused while regulators investigate reports of a rare form of blood clot among adults.

The University of Oxford said that no safety concerns have arisen from the trial itself.

But it is waiting for more information from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) before giving any more vaccinations.

Regulatory bodies from the UK, Europe and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are assessing data on the jab and a potential association with a rare form of blood clot.

The WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have confirmed they will publish findings later this week.

(PA Graphics)

The University of Oxford said in a statement: “Whilst there are no safety concerns in the paediatric clinical trial, we await additional information from the MHRA on its review of rare cases of thrombosis/thrombocytopaenia that have been reported in adults, before giving any further vaccinations in the trial.

“Parents and children should continue to attend all scheduled visits and can contact the trial sites if they have any questions.”

Vaccine boosters likely to be needed by next year – immunologist

