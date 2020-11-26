Nicola Sturgeon wants second independence referendum early in next parliament

The Scottish Parliament election is due to be held in May.
Nicola Sturgeon wants second independence referendum early in next parliament

Nicola Sturgeon wants any second independence referendum to be held early in the next parliament. Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 20:19
Conor Riordan, PA Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants a second Scottish independence referendum to take place early in the next Holyrood Parliament.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, the First Minister also insisted the UK Government’s current opposition to a vote is unsustainable.

Her comments come ahead of the SNP conference this weekend.

Ms Sturgeon told the broadcaster: “I think the referendum should, for a whole variety of reasons, be in the earlier part of the next parliament.

“I intend to say more about this before the election in our manifesto, but we are still in a global pandemic that I feel a bit more hopeful about seeing the end of than I did even just a couple of months ago.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty ahead. I’m a lifelong believer and campaigner and advocate for independence, but right now I’m also the First Minister of Scotland.

My responsibility is to the health and wellbeing of the country and trying to steer it through a pandemic, and I’m very focused on that.

The Scottish Parliament election is due to be held in May.

The First Minister added: “If people in Scotland vote for a referendum, there will be a referendum.

“Across the Atlantic, even Trump is having to concede the outcome of a fair and free democratic election.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said another referendum was “the last thing Scotland needs”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “On the day the SNP government is questioned on its inability to keep care homes safe, we find the First Minister had been spending time planning a referendum.

“We need a government that’s focused needle-sharp on recovery from this crisis.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “Seeking to divide us with another referendum is the wrong priority and it is not the priority of the people of Scotland.”

Read More

Gulf emerges between Nphet and government over easing restrictions on pubs and restaurants

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Thanksgiving Travel Americans travel home for Thanksgiving despite coronavirus surge
South Korea Financial Markets World markets subdued as US trading shuts for Thanksgiving
Virus Outbreak Holiday Travel In Pictures: US pauses for Thanksgiving after turbulent year
independencepa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland

Paris police suspended over beating of black man

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

  • 1
  • 4
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 36
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices