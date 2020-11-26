Nphet opposed to easing restrictions on hospitality and wet pubs 

The Government’s public health officials have said they are opposed to moves to ease restrictions on hospitality and wet pubs.

Senior Government sources said “we are not surprised” at the conclusions from the National Public Health Emergency Team ahead of the publication of the Government’s plan on Friday.

The Irish Examiner has learned that the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan briefed Health Minister Stephen Donnelly following a protracted Nphet meeting.

Sources have confirmed that public health officials are “deeply concerned” about several elements proposed in the re-opening plan, particularly allowing restaurants and gastro pubs reopen.

It is understood Mr Donnelly has begun briefing party leaders and other senior Government officials on the Nphet recommendations.

Sources speaking to this newspaper said they have not yet received the letter from Dr Holohan, which is customary after each Nphet meeting, but there is a clear divergence of opinion between the Government and Nphet as what to do.

“Nphet see things solely through the prism of public health. We have to look at societal, economic and other considerations. It is no surprise Nphet are concerned about pubs and restaurants, we expected that. But they advise and government decides. Opening up is a risk, a calculated risk but one worth taking,” a senior Government source said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan briefed Health Minister Stephen Donnelly following a protracted Nphet meeting.Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

It has been confirmed that Level Five restrictions will be eased down to Level 3 next week, allowing more than 30,000 people return to work in retail, hairdressers and gyms.

According to sources, pubs serving food and restaurants will be able to open on Dec 4 or Dec 7.

It has also been confirmed that travel restrictions are to be eased for two weeks around Christmas, allowing people to travel anywhere in the country to enable them to spend Christmas with their families.

A meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid is taking place later today and a full Cabinet meeting is expected tomorrow.