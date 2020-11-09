Trump ‘100% within his rights’ to fight results, says senior Republican

Trump ‘100% within his rights’ to fight results, says senior Republican
President Donald Trump gestures while addressing a campaign rally at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pa, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 20:59
Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has said Donald Trump is “100% within his rights” to question election results and consider legal options after his defeat by Joe Biden.

The senior Republican said the process will play out and “reach its conclusion”.

The president has declined to concede the presidential race and is mounting legal fights, but there has been no indication or evidence of voter irregularities or fraud in the election.

Mitch McConnell (Timothy D Easley/AP)

Mr McConnell’s comments were his first public remarks since Democrat Mr Biden was declared the winner on Saturday.

More in this section

Election 2020 Biden Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases
Trump fires defence secretary Mark Esper Trump fires defence secretary Mark Esper
Manchester Arena incident Manchester Arena attack victim’s mother demands urgency on security
electiontrumppa-sourceplace: international
Armenia Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan says it shot down Russian helicopter over Armenia

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 7, 2020

  • 14
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 38
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices