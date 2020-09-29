Greece tests more cruise ship crew amid Covid outbreak

The Mein Schiff 6 cruise ship docked at Piraeus (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 10:04 AM
Associated Press reporters

Health inspectors in Greece are carrying out additional Covid-19 tests on crew members of a cruise ship with more than 1,500 people on board, ordering the ship to stop at a testing area at the country’s largest port near Athens.

The Maltese-flagged Mein Schiff 6, which is on a Greek island cruise, is docked at the port of Piraeus after sample testing of the crew found 12 were positive but asymptomatic, the Greek Merchant Marine Ministry said.

Passengers had undergone coronavirus tests before boarding.

Passengers outside their cabins at Piraeus port (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

As only 150 of the ship’s 666 crew had been tested, the public health team will retest the 12 positive cases as well as anyone else deemed necessary by the ship’s crew and doctor.

The vessel, operated by Tui Cruises, has 922 passengers.

It began its trip late on Sunday from the port of Iraklio, on the island of Crete.

