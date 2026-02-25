FAI president says decision to host Israel not motivated by money

FAI president Paul Cooke says the decision to proceed with Nations League fixtures with Israel is not financially motivated. And he says a donation to humanitarian aid in Gaza will be made around the staging of the home fixture.

In a letter to members confirming that Dublin will host the home leg with Israel and that Ireland will fulfil the away fixture, Cooke said the association took legal advice before finalising a decision that was not taken lightly.

He adds: "We understand that this decision will be difficult for many members and supporters. It has not been taken lightly.

"As a member association of UEFA, we are bound by its regulations. Our Constitution requires us to adhere to UEFA’s rules, including the obligation to fulfil scheduled international fixtures and to avoid actions that would constitute undue political interference."

Cooke said the FAI has continued to share concerns with Uefa about Israel's participation in the competition.

"We have made our views known directly to UEFA, including following the motion overwhelmingly approved by members at last November’s Extraordinary General Meeting, and we have continued to raise those concerns over a sustained period. However, having been drawn to play these fixtures, we are required to do so.

"From a footballing perspective, a decision not to play would have serious consequences. It would result in the forfeiture of six points, could lead to relegation to League C of the Nations League, and would damage our seeding for EURO 2028 qualification as well as our overall FIFA ranking. Such outcomes would materially harm the long-term sporting interests of Irish football.

"Our decision is not financially motivated. However, there would also be significant financial and regulatory consequences were we to refuse to fulfil the fixtures. The Board cannot act in a manner that would place the Association or its directors in breach of their legal duties or expose the FAI to severe sporting, financial and reputational sanctions."

Cooke says advice to the FAI has assured them the match can be held safely at the Aviva Stadium.

"In relation to the hosting of the home fixture in Dublin, we have consulted with Government, An Garda Síochána and other key stakeholders. The advice at this point is that the match can be staged safely at the Aviva Stadium. We will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities to ensure that the fixture is conducted in a safe, secure and well-managed manner.

"The Board also wishes to reiterate that no one within the Association is dismissive of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. The suffering of civilians is deeply distressing, and the concerns expressed by members are grounded in genuine compassion and principle. While our role is to safeguard Irish football, we do not ignore the broader context in which these fixtures arise.

"In that regard, we intend to use the home fixture as an opportunity to provide tangible support for humanitarian efforts assisting civilians affected by the conflict. Further details will be outlined closer to the match."

