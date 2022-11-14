Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action

1) Guardiola has some thinking to do

For Pep Guardiola the World Cup may have arrived at an apposite moment. Manchester City could have beaten Brentford at the weekend but they lost, something they narrowly avoided when finding a way to beat Brighton, Leicester and Fulham in their previous Premier League outings. A six-week break for Qatar allows the manager to examine the team forensically and understand what is required to refresh a mode of play that is lacking the usual relentless pass-and-move sequences. “People go to their national team, they will be focused, it is a dream for them, it’s a World Cup. [The staff] have time to reflect: what we are doing well, what we could do better. After the first [league] game back – we will see,” said Guardiola. “The Premier League is difficult but we are going to try to come back good and fight for that.” Jamie Jackson

2) United’s old boys prove their worth

Three vital points for Manchester United were won in thrillingly unconvincing fashion, with a starting XI that looked promising on paper providing as many questions as answers. An ostensibly riveting front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga and Anthony Martial amounted to notably less than the sum of its parts, while a high-pedigree midfield trio was kept at arm’s length by the superb João Palhinha. United’s win was secured by a fearless young talent but over the course of the game it was less glamorous senior figures who gave United a platform for the win. Luke Shaw put in an industrious shift from left-back, covering the flank on his own and sparking numerous attacks with assured passing and clipped early crosses. Next to him, Victor Lindelöf stood firm when the visitors were firmly under the cosh at 1-1, repelling balls in the air and on the ground with zero margin for error. Much has been made of the need for a mass-clearout at Old Trafford – but not all the unfashionable old guard need to face the purge. Alex Hess

3) Willock the best of Newcastle’s in-form starlets

If Joe Willock keeps playing like this, Gareth Southgate – or his successor – will surely offer the Newcastle midfielder a senior international cap. Willock not only scored a sublime winner against Chelsea on Saturday evening but thoroughly eclipsed the Qatar-bound Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, dominating his first-half duel with the latter before Gallagher’s relocation to right wing-back. As Eddie Howe’s side registered a sixth straight victory, Chelsea lost a third successive Premier League game for the first time since José Mourinho’s tenure seven years ago. While the Londoners looked enervated, Newcastle proved a study in streetwise efficiency, keeping a fourth clean sheet in six league games. That has much to do with not only Nick Pope’s exceptional goalkeeping but Sven Botman’s excellence at centre-half, Dan Burn’s intelligent interpretation of an unfamiliar left-back role and Howe’s exceptional coaching. Louise Taylor

4) Arsenal reaping the benefits of squad unity

There was a moment in second-half stoppage time at Molineux on Saturday when, with the game long won and Wolves in a harmless position, three Arsenal players set about harrying Nathan Collins from different directions. On the sidelines, Mikel Arteta encouraged the press, and not for the first time. It was a snapshot of a team in a really good place. Arteta has said he will use the World Cup break to reflect on the strides his side have made but the togetherness in the table-topping squad seems priceless. “I think everyone can see the spirit of the team and the way we love each other,” Gabriel Jesus said. “The way we want to help each other on the pitch. That is what happens when you are in another family. We spend more time here [with Arsenal] than home. That is why it is working outside.” Ben Fisher

5) Fearsome Núñez is finding his feet

It has been an awkward start for Darwin Núñez and Liverpool to say the least but as he signed off with a brace, a rampant display and a standing ovation against Southampton, the Uruguay international offered further evidence of why Jürgen Klopp expects his team to be more like their former selves after the World Cup. The 23-year-old, signed for an initial £64m in the summer from Benfica, now has an impressive nine goals in 18 appearances for his new club. His understanding with Andy Robertson down the left and awareness of what those around him expect, encapsulated by a delightful backheel to set up Roberto Firmino following a superb move, also demonstrated how things are falling into place for Núñez at Liverpool. “He has all the qualities for a modern-day striker,” said Virgil van Dijk. “There is a reason why we bought him and he’s maturing, he’s stayed patient, kept his head down, and that’s a credit to him. It is a new team, new environment, new country, new language so it is absolutely normal to take a little bit more time but there is no doubt the qualities are there and the goals will follow.” Andy Hunter

6) Kulusevski has made himself Conte’s key man

Dejan Kulusevski is not a flashy player but that does not matter one bit. He is devastatingly effective and if Tottenham had not been deprived of him since mid-September perhaps they would be putting more pressure on second-placed Manchester City, if not Arsenal. The Swedish forward is strong, quick, crisp, full of energy, carries the ball dynamically and makes exceptional decisions: it is some package for a 22-year-old and it says plenty that, in such a broken-up season, his clever assist for Rodrigo Bentancur’s winner against Leeds was his fifth of the campaign. He was on song from the start against Jesse Marsch’s team and seemed to get even stronger as the game continued; angst over the availability of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane is nothing new at Spurs but there is a strong argument that Kulusevski should not be considered any less important. Nick Ames

7) Listless Lampard is running out of time

It’s not easy to come up with reasons as to why Frank Lampard should remain manager of Everton … but then it wasn’t easy to come up with reasons as to why Lampard should have been appointed as manager of Everton. So perhaps the board, who decided he was the man for the job then allowed him to splurge not far off £100m in transfer fees – never mind wages – will stick with him. They may rationalise that he kept them up last season, but the reality is that he took over in January so was partially responsible for their surprise presence in a relegation battle, and the wild atmosphere in which the players saved themselves was created by the club’s support. Lampard can claim as a triumph the central-midfield redeployment of Alex Iwobi – probably the least dreadful Everton player at Bournemouth. But it is far from enough, and there is zero evidence to suggest Lampard has the chops to tidy his mess. Daniel Harris

8) Brilliant Barnes lights up east London

The attention was inevitably on James Maddison, who gave England a brief injury scare when he hobbled off at the London Stadium, but he was not the only bright young attacker who caught the eye during Leicester’s win over West Ham. Harvey Barnes had a big part to play in Maddison’s early goal, running away from Thilo Kehrer before combining with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Patson Daka, and he finished West Ham by scoring his side’s second with 12 minutes left. It was a clinical finish from Barnes, who has four goals in his last six games. He appears to be over his injury problems. Tricky, speedy and direct, Barnes is looking sharp. He is not going to the World Cup, but his current form is a reminder of why Gareth Southgate had him in the England squad two years ago. If he keeps it up Barnes could yet be playing alongside Maddison for England. Jacob Steinberg

9) Emery provides new manager bounce off the bench

Six points (albeit alongside a disappointing cup exit) in his opening fortnight suggest Unai Emery’s initial impressions of his Aston Villa squad have been spot on. And while Sunday’s victory at Brighton was very different to their win against Manchester United seven days prior, Emery’s game management was equally impressive. Five second-half changes at the Amex were all designed to frustrate Brighton and allow his side to absorb pressure. Emery has used all 15 of the substitutions available to him so far. Whereas his predecessor hesitated to make alterations, Emery has done so swiftly. Emery will now use the break to study his squad’s strengths. He probably ought not say it aloud, but the fact that so few are heading to Qatar may just be a blessing. Sam Dalling

10) Is Cooper’s plan finally coming together?

You probably won’t be aware of this, but last summer Nottingham Forest made 22 signings! I know! For a while, it looked like Steve Cooper was lost in the larder, unsure of who to use or when to use them. After the dispiriting defeat to Wolves, Forest were bottom of the table with five points from 10 games, but they drew two and won two of their next five, then in midweek they comprehensively ejected Spurs from the League Cup. If you add that many to your squad, the law of averages says that some of them have to be good, and for Forest it looks like Morgan Gibbs-White and Jesse Lingard might be the difference-makers. There’s plenty of work still to be done, but there’s nothing more important in football than the ability to score. Lingard, whose commitment was being questioned only recently, certainly has that, while Gibbs-White just might be in the process of adding the numbers that elevate him from talent into player. DH