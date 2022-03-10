Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK over ties with Vladimir Putin

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK for his links to Vladimir Putin as the Government pressures Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Mr Abramovich was hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday after ministers came under sustained pressure to target him.
The UK government document says he has had a “close relationship for decades” with the Russian President.
“This association has included obtaining a financial benefit or other material benefit from Putin and the Government of Russia,” it says.
Abramovich is the owner of Chelsea soccer club, Deripaska has stakes in En+ Group, Sechin is the Chief Executive of Rosneft and Lebedev is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Rossiya.
Britain said on Thursday it had imposed asset freezes on seven Russian businessmen including Abramovich, as well as Igor Sechin, Oleg Deripaska and Dmitri Lebedev after they were added to the country's sanctions list.
The move effectively bars the sale of Chelsea which was put on the market at the beginning of March.
However, UK culture secretary Nadine Dorries has confirmed that Chelsea will be issued with a “special license” that will allow the Premier League club to complete its upcoming fixtures and for “staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches”.