Kylie Murphy and Stephen Bradley scoop soccer writers awards

Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy has won the inaugural 2021 SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Women’s Personality of the Year award.

She joined men’s winner Stephen Bradley in receiving her recognition for a stellar season, in which she led her club to FAI Cup honours.

Bradley was also voted by the SWI members as the outstanding nominee among the contenders, having overseen a second consecutive Premier Division title for Shamrock Rovers.

Vitezslav Jaros claimed the prestigious Goalkeeper of the Year award. The Czech stopper tasted FAI Cup glory during a successful spell at St Patrick's Athletic, on loan from Liverpool.

Bradley said: "I think it’s just a reflection of what the team has done to be honest. The staff, the players have performed and won the league and I think that’s what got me recognised.

“For me, it’s brilliant when you look at the names on the trophy. It is an honour to win it. It’s more a reflection of what the team has achieved and, thankfully, I get named for the award as a personal accolade but I think it’s more down to the team."

The Women’s Personality of the Year award has been introduced for the very first time, with Murphy the worthy winner.

Following a switch from midfield to centre forward, the 33-year-old bagged 15 league goals last season as well as scoring in November’s FAI Women’s Cup final to help Youths overcome Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium.

"I’m genuinely blown away," said Murphy. "First and foremost, I’m delighted that a women’s award has been created.

"That’s the big highlight but to be the first name on it is pretty huge."

Jaros, back at Melwood and training alongside Irishman Caoimhín Kelleher, said: “I wasn’t expecting it, so to get the trophy for Goalkeeper of the Year is brilliant on top of the FAI Cup final and everything that happened last year.” Elsewhere, Gavin White of Shelbourne has been voted Press Officer of the Year, while the prize for Website of the Year went to Dundalk.

Winner of the Liam Tuohy Special Merit award is the late Jerry Harris in recognition of his outstanding service to football in Cork, in particular, and to League of Ireland football.

“One of the nicest, kindest people you could meet,” SWI President Tony O’Donoghue said of Harris, who sadly passed away last month.

“A gentleman of the sport, we extend our deep condolences to his family as the award goes to him posthumously.” “We would like to congratulate all of the winners on their awards this year” said David Manning, Customer Marketing Director of SSE Airtricity.

“It is a huge personal achievement for each of the winners to be honoured with these awards and it is a testament to the efforts they have made throughout the past year to elevate the entirety of the SSE Airtricity League and Women’s National League”.

“We are delighted to have seen the introduction of the Women’s Personality of the Year award this year since beginning our sponsorship of the Women’s National League and it was fitting to see Kylie Murphy win the inaugural award given her exceptional performances across the last year.

“Furthermore, we too would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the late Jerry Harris, the winner of the Liam Tuohy Special Merit award. His impact on football in Ireland and his service to the game is clear to see and is truly incredible.”