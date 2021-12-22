'One of the game's good guys': Tributes pour following the passing of Eddie Wallace

Tributes have been paid following the death of popular coach and talent spotter Eddie Wallace, who passed away following an illness.

Wallace has stints involved with Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Bohemians, UCD, St Patrick's Athletic and most recently Cabinteely in over 40 years involved in domestic football in the country.

Wallace was this year in the role of Head of Youth Development and Recruitment at Cabinteely, and the club expressed sadness at his passing.

His long time friend and colleague Pat Devlin led the tributes.

“Today we heard the incredibly sad news of the passing of a true friend Eddie Wallace. It was an absolute pleasure to have known and worked with Eddie at various clubs over the past 40 years," he said. "Eddie was just a fantastic person and I really will miss having him around the place and he will never be forgotten.”

"The FAI expresses its sympathies with the family [and] friends of Eddie Wallace following his passing," the sport's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday evening, describing Wallace as "a highly-respected manager and coach" with "a long association with the League of Ireland".

In their own statement, Athlone Town described him as "a true gentleman of the game".

"All associated with the club, who knew and had worked with Eddie during his time here, were deeply saddened today when news broke that he had passed away following a battle against illness," the Midlands side added.

"Throughout his football career Eddie was extremely well-known, both a coach and somebody with a keen eye for identifying and developing talented young players.

"Off the pitch, Eddie was rightly regarded by all at the club and beyond as a true gentleman and very much as one of the game's good guys," the club added.