Vitezslav Jaros: The on-loan Liverpool keeper who is 'the best' Stephen O'Donnell has seen

On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has been tipped to go on to greater things after he put in a starring performance for St Patrick’s Athletic in their FAI Cup final victory over Bohemians.

While he did not save a spot kick in the shootout – Tyreke Wilson putting his effort wide and Keith Ward striking the bar – the 20-year produced a stunning save at the death of extra-time to force the shootout.

His reaction stop from Ross Tierney’s close range header was pure instinct, not to mention a masterclass in positioning, and it ensured Pat’s lived to fight on in with penalties.

Jaros had his jersey signed by all of his teammates after the game and while it’s not yet certain if that will be a farewell memento, Saints head coach Stephen O’Donnell was effusive in his praise.

The Czech Republic U21 international will return to his parent club regardless, as his loan spell in Dublin has come to an end, but whether he will return for another stint at Richmond Park to continue his development remains to be seen.

“It’s plain to see that he will play at a higher level. He’s only 20. He’s brilliant. You saw today, I’ve played with a few good keepers across channel who had come on loan to Scotland,” O’Donnell began.

“He’s the best 20-year-old I’ve ever come across or been involved with in regards football, as a goalkeeper. He makes big saves, he’s so composed, the occasion doesn’t get to him. If you didn’t know his age you would think he was 27 or 28. He thinks like a man, acts like a man and he’s just a brilliant keeper.”

O’Donnell, who says his own future as head coach will get “sorted over the next week or two”, also singled out his former Dundalk teammate Robbie Benson for the impact he’s had at the club since leaving Oriel Park.

More than just scoring the winning penalty, the Athlone native “I said to Robbie out there that he came here at a time when the sensible and the sane thing was to stay at Dundalk, stay with a title-winning team. He showed massive cojones to come and believed in me, believed in the project.

“To come here, he was very comfortable at Dundalk, winning leagues and to be part of it from the very start. If ever a person deserved to score the winning penalty it was him.

“I am delighted, buzzing to be winning with this group of lads and the staff,” he added. “It has been an abnormal journey in regards Covid, I missed a game a couple of weeks ago, other lads as well because they got Covid.

“So to dodge all them bullets and end up at the Aviva with 37,000 and be on the right side to win the FAI Cup, just buzzing."