League of Ireland: Alfie Lewis eyes Europe after joining St Pats from West Ham

Coming of age, so to speak, at St Patrick’s Athletic has helped Alfie Lewis heal the hurt of being released by West Ham United.

The Saints midfielder had been at the Premier League club for over a decade before a loan move to Inchicore in February, since made permanent until the end of the season.

Used to having played mainly youth and U23 football in England, Lewis has spoken of how regular senior competitive football in the League of Ireland has improved him as a player and also, due to living away from home, as a person.

“It was definitely hard as I'd been there since I was eight or nine years old,” said 21-year-old Lewis on the wrench of saying goodbye to West Ham when his contract at the London Stadium wasn't renewed in the summer.

“When you leave, it's obviously a sad thing. But you know it's going to happen to a lot of boys. You have to move away to play men's football.”

Lewis is fully aware that being released by a big club is the cold side of the professional game few people see. “But that's football. I just want to focus on my career and get back to playing at the highest level I possibly can.

“This has been the best thing for me. Moving into a new environment has benefitted me a lot and helped me for the future, mentally. It’s next door to England and it's similar.”

Whatever the long-term future may hold, for now, helping St Pat’s challenge champions Shamrock Rovers all the way in the league and giving the FAI Cup their best shot are the twin targets at Richmond Park.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Lewis of his time in Inchicore ahead of this evening’s home clash with bottom side Longford Town.

“Stephen (O’Donnell, head coach) has been great. The boys have been great and the club has been great which is why I wanted to come back until the end of the season and enjoy my football. That’s the main thing.

“We’ve been challenging Rovers for the league so it's an exciting year.

“We try to play good football at a high intensity. We want to create chances and be the dominant side in the game and that helps me and makes my attributes stand out more.”

Though he’s contracted until the end of the season, the carrot of playing in Europe next year - with St Pat’s on course to do so - could see that extended.

“It would be a great opportunity to show your ability playing against European teams,” said Lewis.

“Of course you want to play in those games and that's something you don't get in England in the lower divisions. You get it here and that’s our aim to do that for next season which would be exciting.”

O’Donnell has defenders Paddy Barrett and Sam Bone back from suspension tonight though John Mountney and Robbie Benson remain out injured while Lee Desmond is following the return to play protocols following his concussion.

There is also an enforced change in goal with Vitezslav Jaros away on U21 duty with the Czech Republic.

Longford, 16 points adrift at the foot of the table, have midfield anchor Aodh Dervin back from a ban but are now without suspended regular left-back Paddy Kirk.



