Five Irish players looking for a big season in the English Football League

Gavin Kilkenny (Championship, Bournemouth):

Although Mark Travers filling the goalkeeper vacancy created by Asmir Begovic’s exit has attracted Irish interest, Kilkenny’s quiet assimilation into new manager Scott Parker’s pre-season plans is also noteworthy.

AFC Bournemouth's Gavin Kilkenny battle for the ball and Milton Keynes Dons' David Kasumu (left) and Charlie Brown during the Carabao Cup first round match at the Vitality Stadium, last weekend. Picture: Kieran Cleeves

The midfielder is set to profit from the absence of Jefferson Lerma, missing the first six matches through suspension, while fellow rivals Ben Pearson and Lewis Cook are struggling for fitness. “Gavin is in a good spot and needs to maintain it,” observed Parker.

Festy Ebosele (Championship, Derby County):

Wayne Rooney has turned to youth as he struggles for a budget amid Derby’s financial troubles and Wexford native Ebosele is a beneficiary.

After making his debut in the FA Cup in January, the 19-year-old winger featured in three Championship games towards the end of the season. An impressive showing as a starter against Manchester United underlined his progress and he’s in the mix for Saturday’s opener at Pride Park against Huddersfield Town.

Chiedozie Ogbene (League One, Rotherham United):

The Cork native returned from a serious knee injury to finish last season strongly, clocking up eight appearances in five weeks. He was unable to prevent Rotherham slipping into League One but, after a steady pre-season, this campaign might mark his big breakthrough in England since moving from Limerick to Brentford in 2018.

Chiedozie Ogbene of Rotherham United shoots at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham City last year. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The busting winger, who became the first African-born player to represent Ireland in the last game against Hungary, requires a run of matches to stay in the international picture.

Troy Parrott (League One, MK Dons):

The great big hope to cure Ireland’s chronic goalscoring shortage takes the latest step of his development with his third loan spell away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Parrott augmented his Premier League appearances for Spurs with another 29 during loan stints at Millwall and Ipswich Town last term.

Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland in action against Kevin Varga, left, and Willi Orban of Hungary. Picture: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

That he scored just twice, both at Ipswich, developed into a talking point but he ended the season by striking a brace, albeit against Andorra, to get his international tally up and running.

Wes Hoolahan (League One, Cambridge United):

An inner-city Dubliner at the opposite end of his career to Parrott, 39-year-old “Wessi” helped Cambridge reach the third tier for the first time since 2002.

Cambridge United's Wes Hoolahan

His seven goals and nine assists earned him inclusion in the League Two Team of the Season as well onto the shortlist for Player of the Season. There are still a few tricks on the higher stage left in Hoolahan, whose side kick-off at home to Oxford United on Saturday.