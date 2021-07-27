Manchester United announce deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid

The Varane transfer is reportedly worth €40million rising to €48million with add-ons – a good deal for a player who was out of contract with Real Madrid next summer
Manchester United announce deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid

Raphael Varane is heading to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 19:09
Simon Peach

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign centre-back Raphael Varane.

Having completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in a €85million deal last week, the 28-year-old is set to be the next arrival.

United have confirmed an agreement has been reached with Real Madrid for long-standing defensive target Varane to head to the Premier League.

The Old Trafford giants said in a statement: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

It is not expected that Varane would be able to undergo a medical until next week due to current UK coronavirus travel restrictions.

The transfer is reportedly worth €40million rising to €48million with add-ons – a good deal for a player who was out of contract with the LaLiga side next summer.

Varane won four Champions League titles during a medal-laden stay at the Bernabeu and was a key part of the France side that lifted the World Cup in 2018.

United had been interested in the defender before he joined Madrid from Lens in 2011, making 360 appearances across all competitions in Spain.

Varane joins Harry Maguire – the world’s most expensive defender – Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s centre-back options.

More in this section

Lee Carsley file photo Former Ireland midfielder Lee Carsley appointed England U21 head coach
Bohemians v Longford Town - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Bastien Hery leaves Bohemians on loan to Derry City
Manchester United agree deal with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane
man utdvarane#manchester united#premier leagueplace: uk
Sligo Rovers v Cork City - FAI Cup First Round

FAI Cup draw: Cork City to host St Pat's; Bohs-Rovers to meet in Dublin derby

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up