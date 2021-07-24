Ankle injury rules Jason Knight out of September World Cup qualifiers

Ireland travel to Portugal on September 1 before hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia searching for their first points of the campaign.
Ankle injury rules Jason Knight out of September World Cup qualifiers

Luxembourg's Marvin da Graça with Jason Knight of Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 19:50
John Fallon

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has ruled Jason Knight out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers by confirming the midfielder will miss “eight to 12 weeks”.

The 20-year-old has developed into a mainstay of Stephen Kenny’s team since making his debut in Wales last November and would be in line to start the September qualifiers.

Ireland travel to Portugal on September 1 before hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia searching for their first points of the campaign.

However, Knight will have to defy his manager’s prediction to recover in time for the international window, given the update he supplied about Knight’s ankle injury on Saturday.

The Dubliner has been unavailable for the Ram’s two friendly games against Manchester United and Salford City since sustaining the injury in training.

"Jason will be out for eight to 12 weeks,” Rooney told the Derby Telegraph.

"He has rocked his ankle. Thankfully he doesn't need surgery but needs the time to make sure he gets his ankle strong again.

"Of course (it is a huge blow), everyone knows what Knighty brings to us, he is a fantastic player, great energy, and he will be a loss, but we have to deal with that."

More in this section

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo 'Delighted' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new Manchester United deal
Iceland v Republic of Ireland - Women's International Friendly Ireland international Louise Quinn joins WSL side Birmingham City
Rory Gaffney scores the first goal 23/7/2021 Shamrock Rovers made to work to get past John Caulfield’s Galway in FAI Cup
#republic of ireland mnt
Manchester United v Rochdale - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Old Trafford

Man City name Brian Barry-Murphy as new development squad manager

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up