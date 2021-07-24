'Delighted' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new Manchester United deal

Manchester United have put their faith in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by handing him a new three-year contract.

The Norwegian, who took over from Jose Mourinho in 2018, will stay at Old Trafford until at least 2024, with the option of an extra year.

It is a big statement from United, who have also shown backing in the transfer market with the £73m signing of Jadon Sancho on Friday.

Solskjaer delivered a second-placed finish in the Premier League last season, briefly challenging runaway leaders Manchester City, while also losing the Europa League final to Villarreal, but has yet to deliver any silverware in his two and a half seasons in charge.

But he is confident he can deliver trophies to Old Trafford.

He said on the club’s official website: “Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.

“I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.

“I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.”

The former United striker initially took over on an interim basis in December 2018 following the dismissal of Mourinho and forced his way into a permanent role with a fine run of results.

Progress has been steady in his two full seasons in charge, following up a third-placed finish in 2019-20 with a runners’-up spot last season, but a trophy still eludes him after a mixed record in cup competitions.

However, the United hierarchy still believe he is the right man to deliver success to the club.

“Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch,” chief executive Ed Woodward said.

“The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.

“What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United. We are more confident than ever that, under Ole’s leadership, we are heading in the right direction.”