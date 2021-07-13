Manchester United add Chelsea's Eric Ramsay to coaching staff

The former Chelsea youth coach will be in charge of set-pieces
Manchester United add Chelsea's Eric Ramsay to coaching staff

Eric Ramsay has joined Manchester United’s coaching staff (Michael Regan/NMC Pool)

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 08:07
PA

Manchester United have added Eric Ramsay to their coaching staff.

The former Chelsea youth coach will handle set-pieces and work one-to-one with individual players.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to convince Eric Ramsay to come and join,” said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We’re excited, he’s young, fresh and with new ideas, an innovative coach we know from before.”

Ramsay joined Shrewsbury as head of youth in 2017 before becoming academy manager and then eventually a senior assistant coach.

He then joined Chelsea in 2019 to work with the Blues’ Under-23s.

More in this section

England Training - St George's Park - Friday June 25th Tyrone Mings calls out Priti Patel over claim she’s ‘disgusted’ at racist abuse
Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium 'I felt I'd let everyone down' - Rashford apologises for missed penalty in moving Twitter post
Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium FAI still working on joint-bid for 2030 World Cup despite Wembley scenes
man utd#manchester united#chelsea#premier leagueplace: uk
Manchester United add Chelsea's Eric Ramsay to coaching staff

Football rumours: Chelsea preparing huge offer for Erling Haaland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up