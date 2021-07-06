Italy v Spain player ratings from classic Euro 2020 semi-final

ITALY

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Made a couple of half-decent saves but kept putting himself and his team in trouble with poor distribution. Solid, but uninspiring. 6

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: Had to be on his toes to deny Ferran Torres any space to cut in from the left and made a great second half clearance with Oyarzabal poised to score. 6

Leonardo Bonucci: Reassuring as ever at the heart of Italy’s defence. Nothing flashy, but always in the right position to clear the danger. His high five celebrations after a solid block were a joy to watch. 7

Giorgio Chiellini: An inspirational captain from the moment he led his team onto the pitch with a smile and then getting his steely game face on to marshal the Italian backline. 7

Emerson: Chelsea’s third-choice left-back needed to deliver coming in for injured star Leonardo Spinazzola and did not let Mancini down. Lacked the attacking capabilities required even though he did hit the bar. 6

Jorginho: Did what he does well for Chelsea — shielded his defence and fed the more creative players around him. So underrated. 6

Nico Barella: Made an uncharacteristic mistake to gift Ferran Torres a good chance to score and it seemed to affect him for a long period of the game. 6

Marco Verratti: Made some lung-busting runs from midfield and played a crucial role in the build-up to Chiesa’s opening goal. A pint-size individual but a huge footballer. 6

Federico Chiesa: The celebration for his goal was almost as spectacular as his curling shot. Not the first time he has stepped up to score when his country has needed him most. 7

Ciro Immobile: A performance full of energy and tenacity. Constantly trying to make a nuisance of himself and break Spain’s offside trap. Never hit the heights he is capable of, however, and was withdrawn after Italy took the lead. 6

Lorenzo Insigne: The Napoli striker has been linked with a move to Tottenham amid difficult contract talks in Italy and he showed he has the tenacity to play in the Premier League. Taken off towards end of normal time but had run himself ragged. 6

Subs: Berardi (replaced Immobile, 64 mins), Toloi (replaced Emerson, 74 mins), Pessina (replaced Verratti on 74 mins), Locatelli (replaced Barella, 85), Belotti (replaced Insigne, 85).

SPAIN

Unai Simon: Maybe he was bored of having nothing to do, but the keeper needlessly charged out off his line on occasion to send some doubt into his defence. 6

Cesar Azpilicueta: Solid display at right-back from the Chelsea captain, who seemed to relish playing against his Premier League team-mate Emerson. Not so impressive going forward. 6

Eric Garcia: A surprise inclusion ahead of Villarreal’s Paul Torres and looked nervous initially, but grew into the match and did not let his manager down. 6

Aymeric Laporte: Made an assured start on the left-hand side of Spain’s central defensive duo, helping to settle his side with a confident tackle and good use of the ball. 7

Jordi Alba: One of the best left-backs in the tournament, so it was no wonder Italy struggled to make many gains down his side of the pitch. So quick to get forward and support attacks too. 7

Koke: Handed the old-fashioned defensive marking role in midfield and did so much selfless running for his team. Not one for the headlines, but an important contribution. 6

Sergio Busquets: Got a grip of the midfield at a stage when Italy threatened to dominate and proceeded to dictate the tempo and direction of play. Great defensive awareness to snuff out a good Barella shooting chance. 8

Pedri: So much of Spain’s most inventive play came from the boots of the outrageously talented teenager. With better forwards, Spain could have been in control by half-time. 7

Ferran Torres: A clearly quality player, but somehow fails to inspire confidence that he can deliver in these tight matches and this was one of those nights. Nothing bad, but Spain needed better. 6

Mikel Oyarzabal: Selected to replace Alvaro Morata and let himself down with some poor control and even worse finishing. Wasted great chances either side of half-time.Tireless but ultimately ineffective. 5

Dani Olmo: More than justified his inclusion for the injured Pablo Sarabia with some silky touches and great running on and off the ball. Needed to finish better, but great pass for Morata’s equaliser. 8

Subs: Morata (replaced Torres, 62 mins), Rodri (replaced Koke, 70 mins), Moreno (replaced Oyarzabal 70 mins), Llorente (replaced Azpilicueta, 85 mins), Thiago Alcantara (replaced Busquets, 105 mins).

Ref eree: Felix Brych (Germany): Ideal man for the job between two teams not afraid to argue their corner. 7