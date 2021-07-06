Italian steel swings clash of styles with Spain

There have been some outstanding matches at Euro 2020 so far, games full of goals, emotion and drama; but in terms of pure quality, Italy against Spain set the bar at a new level, one which leaves England’s position as tournament favourites in question.

There is an understandable hype around England as they face Denmark in the semi-finals knowing they will have home advantage in the tie and home advantage again in the final if they make it there.

But the pace at which Italy and Spain played at Wembley, the technique on show, the movement, the quality of defenders, the interplay right across the field, suggests there may be one more Italian celebration left in this tournament following their dramatic victory on penalties on a pulsating night.

Certainly, Gareth Southgate’s side will have to reach a new level to match what we saw on England’s home turf from two teams who put on a masterclass, one which will almost certainly be shown by coaches to their pupils for many years to come.

Whichever way you look at it, this was a significant test of both teams’ credentials, and the fact Italy came through it, taking their unbeaten run to 33 games, suggests that Sunday’s final will be a hard-fought one, even if they end up facing the host nation in front of 60,000 home fans.

Of course, this match was always likely to be a good watch. When two powerhouses meet in a semi-final, you need to take notice; and nobody can be disappointed by what was served up.

The clash in styles was fascinating. Italy strong in defence, with an exciting and mobile front line that attacked at will on the break, regularly making runs into space and hoping that quick movement could set them free.

Then there was Spain, so fast and neat in midfield with clever interplay, and runners coming from deep and wide to fill the gap left by coach Luis Enrique’s decision not to field an out-and-out striker.

That ‘false nine’ has been a feature of Spanish football for quite some time and you’d think it had passed its sell-by date; but somehow it always causes problems.

It did here, too, with Alvaro Morata on the bench but Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Ferran Torres doing their best to make the formation work, backed up admirably by the outstanding Barcelona teenager Pedri in midfield.

For all their possession and clever play, however, critics of Spain’s false nine gamble rightly pointed out that a lack of ruthlessness put them in danger of losing the tie. Oyarzabal wasted two big opportunities in the first half and Olmo shot wide when clean through in the first half and repeated the trick after 65 minutes, too — his 20th shot of the tournament without scoring a goal.

Don’t let that fool you into thinking Olmo was poor, however, because he was outstanding all night, regularly finding space down the wings and driving forward. The only problem was his efforts went unrewarded.

By contrast, Italy looked more potent whenever they found themselves in the final third, and their hunger for victory was clear. Italy hasn’t been ranked first in the world since 2007, missed out on qualifying for the last World Cup in Russia, and hasn’t won a trophy since the 2006 World Cup in Germany, so Euro 2020 has been billed as a chance for redemption by coach Roberto Mancini.

It’s not a record that would be anything to be ashamed about for most other nations, especially as the Italians were also runners-up in the European Championships of 2012, losing to Spain 4-0 in Kiev. But, nevertheless, it was a driver, and they used it well.

The Spaniards have memories of a better era, too. But this was a stunning display in which they dominated midfield and took Italy right to the edge — and then responded with real character when they went behind.

The reason the Italians held out for so long was the quality of their ageing defence, with both Chiellini and Bonucci outstanding, and a quite wonderful goal scored on a lightning-quick break which was started by goalkeeper Donnarumma and completed in iconic fashion by Federico Chiesa.

When Luis Enrique finally brought on a forward, however, Morata showed him what he had been missing and converted the first opportunity that fell his way to take the game into extra-time. Why didn’t he do it earlier? Who knows, but there weren’t any neutral fans complaining.

Those final 30 minutes were never going to live up to the quality of the previous 90 given what both teams had put into the game, but you always felt Italy would not concede and it would go to penalties.

Once there, Donnarumma’s brilliance and Italy’s mentality shone through as they completed the job, but their overall performance was a joy to watch regardless and England, or indeed Denmark, will need to reach new heights to beat them in Sunday’s final.