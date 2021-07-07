Three key battles as England meet Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-final

Harry Kane (Eng) v Simon Kjaer (Den)

The Tottenham striker has peaked at just the right time, three goals in his last two games after a lacklustre start to the tournament had raised questions about whether he should keep his place.

Perhaps the most vintage “Kaneian” moment in Saturday’s win over Ukraine, however, was a miss – a stunning, instant left-foot volley from the edge of the area that almost brought him a hat-trick.

In that sort of form, Milan’s Simon Kjaer, part of a three-man Danish defence that has averaged one goal against per game so far this tournament, will have to be at his very best.

Kalvin Phillips (Eng) v Pierre Hojbjerg (Den)

The Leeds holding midfielder has been one of the unsung heroes of England’s tournament so far, his partnership with Declan Rice providing Gareth Southgate with the midfield axis around which his attacking midfield three can support Kane.

Hojbjerg has played an equally important role for the Danes. Although he has yet to get among the 11 goals scored so far by Denmark, he has played a more advanced midfield position than supporters of Tottenham are possibly used to seeing.

England have been rock solid at the back, protected so well by the midfield pair, and if the Danes are to become the first team to score against them in this tournament, Hojbjerg could have a key role to play.

Harry Maguire (Eng) v Kasper Dolberg (Den)

An unused substitute in Denmark’s opening two group games – both of which ended in defeat – Nice forward Dolberg came on as a substitute for striker Yussuf Poulsen in the crucial win over Russia and has not been displaced since, scoring twice against Wales and adding one against the Czechs.

At 6’ 2”, Dolberg will relish the physical challenge posed by Maguire, whose form has been impressive since his belated return from injury to join Southgate’s back four, but he is also highly skilled and just as happy with the ball at his feet.

If Maguire’s late-season injury lay-off has dulled any of his talents, Dolberg could exploit them