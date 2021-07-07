Three key battles as England meet Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-final

Ian Whittell picks out three contests that could decide who advances at Wembley
Three key battles as England meet Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-final

England's Harry Kane. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 07:00
Ian Whittell

Harry Kane (Eng) v Simon Kjaer (Den) 

The Tottenham striker has peaked at just the right time, three goals in his last two games after a lacklustre start to the tournament had raised questions about whether he should keep his place.

Perhaps the most vintage “Kaneian” moment in Saturday’s win over Ukraine, however, was a miss – a stunning, instant left-foot volley from the edge of the area that almost brought him a hat-trick.

In that sort of form, Milan’s Simon Kjaer, part of a three-man Danish defence that has averaged one goal against per game so far this tournament, will have to be at his very best.

Kalvin Phillips (Eng) v Pierre Hojbjerg (Den) 

The Leeds holding midfielder has been one of the unsung heroes of England’s tournament so far, his partnership with Declan Rice providing Gareth Southgate with the midfield axis around which his attacking midfield three can support Kane.

Hojbjerg has played an equally important role for the Danes. Although he has yet to get among the 11 goals scored so far by Denmark, he has played a more advanced midfield position than supporters of Tottenham are possibly used to seeing. 

England have been rock solid at the back, protected so well by the midfield pair, and if the Danes are to become the first team to score against them in this tournament, Hojbjerg could have a key role to play.

Harry Maguire (Eng) v Kasper Dolberg (Den) 

An unused substitute in Denmark’s opening two group games – both of which ended in defeat – Nice forward Dolberg came on as a substitute for striker Yussuf Poulsen in the crucial win over Russia and has not been displaced since, scoring twice against Wales and adding one against the Czechs. 

At 6’ 2”, Dolberg will relish the physical challenge posed by Maguire, whose form has been impressive since his belated return from injury to join Southgate’s back four, but he is also highly skilled and just as happy with the ball at his feet. 

If Maguire’s late-season injury lay-off has dulled any of his talents, Dolberg could exploit them

More in this section

Italian steel swings clash of styles with Spain Italian steel swings clash of styles with Spain
Italy hold nerve to reach Euro 2020 final after thrilling semi against Spain Italy hold nerve to reach Euro 2020 final after thrilling semi against Spain
Italy v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020 - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Italy v Spain player ratings from classic Euro 2020 semi-final
#euro 2020
Shamrock Rovers Depart for Bratislava

Shamrock Rovers looking to make new memories on Champions League return

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up