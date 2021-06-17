Transfer rumours: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd bid for Kieran Trippier

Manchester United have reportedly had an initial bid for full-back Kieran Trippier turned down by Atletico Madrid. According to The Guardian, the Spanish club want close to £35million for the 30-year-old England defender, who played a key role in helping Atletico secure the LaLiga title.

Sander Berge‘s desire to play Champions League football could push Sheffield United into accepting a bid from Arsenal for the Norway midfielder. The Sheffield Star reports the Blades could relax their demand that the majority of Berge’s £35m asking price is paid upfront, in order to prevent the issue from overshadowing the team’s preparations for next season.