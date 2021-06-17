Transfer rumours: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd bid for Kieran Trippier

What the papers say
Transfer rumours: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd bid for Kieran Trippier

Could Kieran Trippier (left) and Sander Berge be moving on? (Nick Potts/Mike Egerton/PA)

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 08:36
 

Manchester United have reportedly had an initial bid for full-back Kieran Trippier turned down by Atletico Madrid. According to The Guardian, the Spanish club want close to £35million for the 30-year-old England defender, who played a key role in helping Atletico secure the LaLiga title.

Sander Berge‘s desire to play Champions League football could push Sheffield United into accepting a bid from Arsenal for the Norway midfielder. The Sheffield Star reports the Blades could relax their demand that the majority of Berge’s £35m asking price is paid upfront, in order to prevent the issue from overshadowing the team’s preparations for next season.

The Guardian says Brighton have agreed a club record £25m fee for Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez. The 23-year-old has been on the club’s radar for some time and, although the Bundesliga side have also accepted a similar bid from Fiorentina, Gonzalez is believed to personally prefer a move to the Premier League.

Leeds are reportedly still hoping they can persuade winger Ezgjan Alioski to sign a new deal to stay at Elland Road. The 29-year-old was expected to leave the Premier League club in the summer after failing to come to terms on a new deal. However, according to the Daily Mirror, club bosses remain in contact with Alioski’s camp in the hopes of brokering a last-minute deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergio Ramos: AS reports Paris St Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sevilla are the leading candidates for the signature of the outgoing Real Madrid captain.

Achraf Hakimi: Chelsea have offered £51.5m plus Marcos Alonso for the Inter Milan full-back, according to La Repubblica.

More in this section

England Training Session - St George's Park - Monday June 14th Harry Maguire fit and ready to face Scotland after recovering from ankle injury
Vinny Perth 14/8/2020 Vinny Perth returns to Oriel Park as new Dundalk head coach
Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Stamford Bridge Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid after 16 years with the Spanish club
gossipplace: uk
Denmark Finland Euro 2020 Soccer

Christian Eriksen to be fitted with a heart starter, Danish doctor confirms

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up