Telly tension: Who to watch at Euro 2020

It may be a sideshow at Euro 2020, but when the TV networks go head-to-head at one of sport’s global spectaculars, big numbers are up for grabs.

TV viewing figures inform advertising spend and station editorial know they can push out the boat on pundits spend with big bucks up for grabs on the commercial side. Presuming, of course, you are one of the 24 competing nations. Which, sadly from RTÉ’s point of view, Ireland is not.