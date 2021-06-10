Telly tension: Who to watch at Euro 2020

It may be a sideshow at Euro 2020, but when the TV networks go head-to-head at one of sport’s global spectaculars, big numbers are up for grabs.
TV viewing figures inform advertising spend and station editorial know they can push out the boat on pundits spend with big bucks up for grabs on the commercial side. Presuming, of course, you are one of the 24 competing nations. Which, sadly from RTÉ’s point of view, Ireland is not.
In calculating what sort of budget Montrose commits to the Euros — most of the commentaries will be ‘off tube’, for instance — station bosses must consider the extent of viewer loyalty when the Republic are outside, with our noses pressed against the glass. RTÉ doesn’t have the golden ticket of Giles, Brady, and Dunphy these days — and not everyone bemoans that — but interestingly they have brought back Brady for Euro 2020, with his attendant dry wit and contrarian insight. With Duffer and Richie either side, it’s still a tasty cocktail.
RTÉ has gone as far as confirm already, before a ball is kicked, who’ll be in the team for the final on July 11 — Darragh Maloney will anchor proceedings in studio alongside Damien Duff, Didi Hamann, and Brady with George Hamilton and Ronnie Whelan on commentary. Solid side.
The real pundit punch will come from either the Beeb or ITV, and their line-ups are full of potential. We flick back and forth looking for tension and tactics, fun and formations and the sort of chemistry — good or bad — that makes great TV. While the ‘Odd Couple’, Roy Keane and Micah Richards, won’t be bouncing off each other in the same studio this time, their insight and idiosyncrasies will be available, albeit on different channels.
ITV have gone top heavy with pundit prowess, Keane joined by the likes of Ian Wright, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, and Ashley Cole. BBC are strong too in the opinion department (with over 1,500 caps between them), featuring Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott, Richards, Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, Jurgen Klinsmann, and Mark Hughes, among others.
Presenters: Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Elidh Barber, Mark Chapman.
Pundits: Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, Jurgen Klinsmann, Ashley Williams, Mark Hughes, James McFadden, Shelley Kerr, Charlie Adam.
Commentators: Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Robyn Cowen, Vicki Sparks, Steve Bower, Rob McLean, Jonathan Pearce, Mark Scott.
Analysts: Dion Dublin, Karen Carney, Jermaine Jenas, Martin Keown, Danny Murphy, Robbie Savage, Rob Green.
Presenters: Mark Pougatch, Seema Jaswal, Reshmin Chowdhury.
Pundits: Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Rob Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown, Andros Townsend.
Commentators: Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Joe Speight, Seb Hutchinson, Tom Gale.
Analysts: Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson, Peter Walton.
Presenters: Darragh Maloney, Peter Collins, Jacqui Hurley, Tony O’Donoghue.
Pundits: Damien Duff, Stephanie Roche, Liam Brady, Didi Hamann, Karen Duggan, Richie Sadlier, Lisa Fallon, Ronnie Whelan, Ray Houghton, Kenny Cunningham, Áine O’Gorman, Stephen Kelly.
Commentators: George Hamilton, Adrian Eames, John Kenny, Siobhán Madigan, Des Curran, Ger Canning, and Hugh Cahill.
Analysts: Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Lisa Fallon, Áine O’Gorman, Stephen Kelly, Kenny Cunningham.