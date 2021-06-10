Johnny Nicholson: Which underdog will provide the ‘well, no-one saw that coming’ narrative?

Turkey

It falls to Turkey to play the opening game of the tournament against Italy Friday night. The first outing of any competition can be a cagey affair with neither side wanting to lose and with these two being the best in their group, that seems even more likely. A draw is a good bet.

While no-one involved will say this, the rest of the group should be easy for both of them. While Italy looks a good bet to win the whole thing, Switzerland and Wales absolutely will not. Given Turkey took four points off the mighty France in qualifying, playing either of them will hold no fears. It is not hard to see them absolutely battering Wales and squeezing past the Swiss.

With eight clean sheets and only three goals conceded recently, Turkey have a big, rock solid defence that won’t be giving away goals easily.

Turkey's midfielder Ozan Tufan (c) celebrates with defenders Umut Meras (l) and Caglar Soyuncu after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match against Norway. Picture: Getty Images

On top of that, they have an in-form striker Burak Yilmaz who scored 18 in 33 for Ligue 1 champions Lille, which is also where right back Mehmet Zeki Celik plays and progressive attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici struts his stuff, scoring 14 in 42.

They might be better off finishing second, as they could then face Denmark or Finland in the Round of 16, both eminently winnable. With luck, there’s a relatively trouble-free route through to the semi-final, which they achieved at the 2002 World Cup.

Their manager Senol Gunes wants to top the group and knows this is their best squad since 2002. Don’t back against them, they’ll be tough opponents for even the best sides.

Poland

When your striker has scored 103 goals for his club in 87 games across two seasons, is a Bundesliga treble-winner and the current Fifa Player Of the Year, you put yourself firmly in the “you know what? I really fancy them” category.

If you want to argue that Robert Lewandowski is the best striker in the whole of Europe, you won’t get an argument from me.

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring in a Bundesliga game.

While they’re far from a one-man side, Poland are also a difficult team to predict. They’ve finished third in two World Cups and last time out in the Euros were awarded fifth place (whatever that means). They can be flat and uninteresting or dynamic and aggressive. Much of their creativity will depend on Napoli man Piotr Zielinski getting his groove on, alongside Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich. Their manager is Paulo Sousa who you may remember from Swansea City. He took over in the new year and is pushing a more fluid, progressive, pressing style. Has he reached a peak yet? No. But he could during the tournament.

They’re in a group with Spain, Sweden, and Slovakia, none of which will overly trouble them.

Spain are in transition and could fall either side of brilliant or awful. Topping the group could put them in the easier side of the draw though.

There’s no doubt they’re a work in progress but that’s what makes them dark horses and with a genius striker up top who only needs half a chance to score, anything is possible.

Scotland

Don’t laugh. We all know that Scotland, the country I’m privileged to call home, have never got out of the group stage and that this is their first tournament since 1998, but that’s exactly why they should not be taken lightly. They nearly beat the Netherlands in a recent friendly and the feeling that they are on a sharp upward curve is widespread.

Quietly, out of the spotlight, Steve Clarke has put together a side that is hard to beat, with only two losses in the last 15.

Some of those were against smaller nations but those results have given them unity, a team ethic and better still, helped him organise the relatively meagre resources into an effective team. Big losses to Russia and Belgium in the autumn of 2019 now seem a long time ago.

In a group with England, Croatia, and the Czech Republic (who they beat 2-1 away), they’re playing two games at Hampden and one at Wembley. This advantage should not be underestimated and progressing out of the group is eminently possible. A draw or better against England — a fixture Scotland cares far more about than England — would mean they probably just need to win one other game. They do tend to perform better against better teams and while they’ve traditionally been very short of attacking options, the arrival of Che Adams may be easing that goal constipation.

Any side that boasts Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, and John McGinn, should not be easily written off. While getting to the Round of 16 will be seen as a huge success, the quarter-finals are far from impossible, depending on the variables of the draw. Once there, one big game takes them near to the top of the snowy peaks of European football.

Andy Robertson. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Maybe I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.

Actually, I probably am.

Finland

The Finns have led a blameless but relatively anonymous existence to date. They’ve not qualified for the Euros before, nor the World Cup. So far, so easy fodder. But in 2019 they won their Nations League ‘C’ Group, and that made people sit up and take notice. And now they’ve qualified for the Euros under Markku Kanerva, who had worked with the core of the team to qualify for the U21 European Championship in 2009. This fact has helped forge the best Finnish side in living memory, or at least since Jari Litmanen was around.

Like many smaller teams, because they have fewer players available to them, they have to build a small, tight side that is very familiar with each other and very, very well organised.

Adam Idah of Republic of Ireland in action against Leo Väisänen of Finland. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Think Iceland 2016 for a comparison. Their group is Belgium, Denmark, and Russia. Belgium are streets ahead but is there much to choose between the other three? Not really. Finland will almost certainly not be entertaining to watch, but then many sides that do well in cup competitions are not. But they are as likely to win two games 1- 0 or scrape a win on penalties as anyone in the competition.

Obviously, they will have to have one big game of their lives to get into the quarter-final, but when you’re well organised and with Norwich City’s Teemi Pukki upfront to nick a goal, don’t rule out Finland being the team everyone says “well, no-one predicted this” as they beat France by the odd goal to reach the quarters.

Czech Republic

Despite getting turned over 5-0 at Wembley in their opening qualifying game, they went on to beat England at home in a strong performance against an English team that was trying a new system out and failing.

Like a few teams in the tournament, the feeling is the Czechs are on an upward trajectory. A high-pressing side, they will work incredibly hard and will chase down lost causes all day long.

They’re in a group with England, Scotland, and a Croatian side that is ageing and likely over the hill. England’s propensity to struggle against well-organised sides (in other words, almost everyone) and the pressure of playing at home with the weight of a tabloid press absolutely dying to eviscerate them, will all play in the Czech’s favour.

Czech Republic's Zdenek Ondrasek (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifyier against England. Picture: PA

The question is, can they score enough goals? Of course, with a tight defence, that might matter less. With four of the six third place teams qualifying, there’s no reason why they should not make the knockout rounds, at which point all bets are off. They could meet a misfiring Holland, for example, and any side managed by Frank De Boer, who stank up Inter Milan and Crystal Palace, is eminently beatable.

Eastern European sides, in general, are sometimes lightly dismissed by blinkered football pundits who haven’t updated their software for 25 years.

Consequently, when they give the English lads the runaround, have great ball control, and passing ability everyone is shocked. They shouldn’t be.

All three sides in England’s group will be hard to beat, the Czech’s just might be the hardest.