Roy Keane becomes fourth player inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Roy Keane has become the fourth player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Keane joins his former Manchester United team-mate Eric Cantona, who was announced as an inductee earlier on Tuesday, and inaugural inductees Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry in receiving the honour.

The Corkman won seven Premier League titles in his 12-and-a-half seasons at the club, most of which was spent as captain, but attributed the honour to his team-mates.

"I feel very lucky to be inducted but I’ve only been inducted because of the players I’ve played with," said Keane.

The Hall of Fame was launched last month to "recognise and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of players who have graced the League since its inception in 1992".

Four more Hall of Fame inductees will be announced this week from a 23-man shortlist, which was voted on by the public and a Premier League panel. Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction.

To be eligible, players must have been retired by August 1, 2020, and only a player’s Premier League career was considered.

Keane used the occasion to give special praise to Brian Clough, the Nottingham Forest manager who brought him from Cobh Ramblers to the English top division.

"Brian Clough [was my biggest influence] for signing and giving me my debut and his advice before my debut was telling me: control the ball, pass it to my team-mate and run. That was the foundation of my career."

Keane also identified his British-record signing for United in 1993 as the highlight of a career that, in the Premier League era, included 366 appearances, 39 goals, and 33 assists.

Earlier, Cantona said he was pleased but not surprised by his inclusion: “I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised.

“I would’ve been surprised not to be elected! I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager, and wonderful fans.

“We won and it was the football I dreamed about because Manchester United, it’s a club where they want to win things but in a good way.”

Who was in the 23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees?

Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.