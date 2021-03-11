Manchester United pegged back by late AC Milan equaliser at Old Trafford

AC Milan scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw with Manchester United from the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash at Old Trafford.

United, missing Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford through injury, looked to have done enough for a slender victory after taking the lead through teenager Amad Diallo’s header at the start of the second half.

However, AC Milan made the Premier League side pay for not scoring a second goal when Simon Kjaer headed in from a corner.

The Italians thought they had taken an early lead when Rafael Leao broke clear to fire past Dean Henderson – but the forward was ruled offside.

Milan had the ball in the net again in the 11th minute when Franck Kessie slotted in after a throw-in, but this time the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for handball in the build-up.

Diallo replaced Anthony Martial for the second half – and the 18-year-old made an instant impact as he flicked home a quick free-kick from Bruno Fernandes to head United in front in the 50th minute.

Amad Diallo (centre) headed Manchester United in front at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

United, though, could not find a second goal, with Daniel James failing to turn in a ball across the six-yard box from Mason Greenwood.

It proved costly as Milan forced a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time when defender Kjaer headed in.

Newly-crowned Scottish champions Rangers battled back to earn a 1-1 draw away at Slavia Prague.

FULL-TIME: Slavia Prague 1-1 Rangers



The Czechs – who knocked out Leicester in the last round – took the lead in the sixth minute through a curling shot from Nicolae Stanciu.

The Light Blues equalised 10 minutes before half-time when Filip Helander tapped the ball in from close range after a deep free-kick was knocked through the Slavia penalty area.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor produced a fine late save from Lukas Masopust to give Rangers every chance in the second leg at Ibrox.

Ajax beat Young Boys 3-0 to take control of their last-16 tie.

Midfielder Davy Klaassen broke the deadlock just after the hour when he drilled in a 20-yard effort.

Former Southampton frontman Dusan Tadic drilled in a second with eight minutes to go, and substitute Brian Brobbey beat the offside trap to score a third in stoppage time.

Villarreal also look to have one foot in the quarter-finals after they won 2-0 at Dynamo Kiev, with some 12,750 fans at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex.

Defender Pau Torres put the Spaniards ahead on the half-hour from a corner, with captain Raul Albiol adding a second in the 52nd minute when he knocked in a rebound.