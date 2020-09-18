Gareth Bale still waiting to officially complete his return to Tottenham

Gareth Bale arrives at the Tottenham training ground on Friday. Picture: Frank Augstein/AP

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 20:06 PM
Press Association

Gareth Bale was still waiting to officially complete his return to Tottenham from Real Madrid on Friday evening.

The Wales international was pictured arriving at Tottenham’s training ground in the afternoon after flying into London to seal a season-long loan return to the club he left in 2013.

But Spurs fans were still waiting for confirmation of the signing.

The club have been in discussions over the last few days to sign the 31-year-old, seven years after he left, and it appears all financial hurdles have been overcome.

Gareth Bale gives a thumbs-up to fans as he arrives at the training ground (Frank Augstein/AP)

Madrid are understood to be paying a large chunk of Bale’s sizeable salary.

Boss Jose Mourinho has refused to answer questions about the move, while his club are also on the verge of signing Bale’s Madrid team-mate Sergio Reguilon on a permanent transfer.

Left-back Reguilon, who was interesting Manchester United, is primed to make a £27.5million move on a five-year deal after Spurs swiftly concluded negotiations for his services.

There is thought to be a buy-back clause inserted into the deal by Madrid.

Gareth Bale won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid (Mike Egerton/PA)

But it is Bale’s return which will tug on the heartstrings of Spurs fans after a hugely successful first stint at White Hart Lane.

The Cardiff-born player swapped the north London club for the Spanish capital for a then world-record fee in 2013, winning four Champions League titles during a medal-laden spell at the Bernabeu.

But Bale has found himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and spent the last two years struggling to get in the side.

His return to Spurs is also timely for Mourinho after a dismal start to the campaign against Everton on Sunday, when they looked void of all creativity in a sluggish 1-0 loss.

They also needed two goals in the final 10 minutes to overcome Bulgarian outfit Lokomotiv Plovdiv in a Europa League qualifier, having gone a goal down with 19 minutes remaining.

