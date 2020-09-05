Shamrock Rovers focus is only on derby, says skipper Finn

While their Europa League clash with Milan on September 17 looms large, Shamrock Rovers captain Ronan Finn insists that the Hoops’ focus is on the more immediate red-and-black-striped challenge facing them.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Rovers take on second-placed Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium today (2pm), with the feelgood factor of the glamour draw still permeating. After the news emerged on Monday, Rovers went out and beat Cork City in the FAI Cup that night and Finn expects a similar level of application against Bohs.

“It was a big draw, big news for the club,” he said.

“But when we arrived, we arrived to go to work. We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game and it wasn’t.

“The way it is, we’ve got a massive game on Saturday, so we won’t even talk about it then. “When it comes around, we will treat the game like it is any other. This game on Saturday is so big for the club that if you don’t treat it with respect you’ll get turned over.”

Rovers have taken 23 points from their nine games and are still unbeaten but Bohs are just two points back and Keith Long’s side would go top with a win.

With third-placed Dundalk seven behind Bohs, this could be the first season since 2012 that the Lilywhites finish outside the top two and Finn feels that the Gypsies have earned their right to feature in the title race.

“Yeah, credit to them, respect to them,” he said.

“Listen, they’re right there, they’re there on merit and it’s a huge game for the club. I don’t think it’s been since maybe 2010 that it’s been a top-of-the-table, proper clash betwee the two clubs.

“But the way it is, we’re at home and we have to take the game to them.

“We have a great record here at Tallaght, we haven’t been beaten here in a long time and listen, you can’t get away from it, it’s going to be a really intense, exciting game and again it’s a shame that people can’t come in and watch it because that’s what it’s all about, two Dublin clubs going at it. But for us, we’ll prepare and get ready and a top-of-the-table clash with Bohemians, it’s something to look forward to.”

At the other end of the table, bottom side Cork City travel to Tolka Park for a 5pm kick-off against Shelbourne, one of a group of four teams on 11 points, four ahead of City and Finn Harps.

Rebel Army manager Neale Fenn saw enough in the 2-1 cup defeat to Rovers on Monday to be encouraged by and hopes that his team can avoid recent defensive frailty.

“I think that some teams would go to Rovers and wouldn’t put up the same kind of fight,” Fenn says.

“The Shels game there, for the first half-hour, Shamrock Rovers had ten or 15 corners or something. It certainly wasn’t that kind of game, it wasn’t one-way traffic, I don’t think they caused us that many problems at the start.

“But the funny thing is that Shels got a draw out of it. We went there and conceded a poor goal to start it, you’re 1-0 down and that’s the margins.

“We were 1-0 up last week away to Derry and conceded a soft goal five minutes after half-time and then conceded another one straightaway.

“Conceding soft goals is hurting us, , because when you go 1-0 up you like to think you can protect the lead. That’s part of where we are and we need to improve.”

Fenn also confirmed that Graham Cummins has departed the club by mutual consent: “Graham came back in the summer, but he has struggled with a few knocks and niggles.

" We had a chat about it, and we’ve agreed that he will move on. We’d like to thank Graham for his contribution while he was here, and wish him the best.”