Stuart McCloskey handed another start as Farrell names side for Wallabies test 

Stuart McCloskey has been handed another chance to cement his place in Andy Farrell’s plans for 2023 after being named in Ireland’s starting line-up for Saturday’s Aviva Stadium clash with Australia.

There are returns for captain Johnny Sexton, full-back Hugo Keenan, prop Andrew Porter, lock James Ryan, and flanker Josh van der Flier, all of whom missed the Fiji win through injury while fellow back-rower Peter O’Mahony also returns. There is also a potential Test debut off the bench for Leinster lock Joe McCarthy.

It will be midfielder McCloskey’s third consecutive start this month after impressing against both South Africa and Fiji and with first-choice Robbie Henshaw only able to manage four minutes of gametime during the Autumn Nations Series due to a hamstring injury McCloskey has also held off the claims of Bundee Aki for an instant recall to the inside centre berth following a seven-week suspension. Aki must be content with a place among the replacements.

There are seven changes and three positional switches from the team which started the 35-17 win over Fiji but just three from the first Test of the month against the world-champion Springboks as head coach Farrell reverts to his strongest possible team.

FIT AGAIN: Johnny Sexton has recovered from a dead leg sustained against the Springboks.

Jimmy O’Brien is selected on the wing for his third cap following a debut off the bench against South Africa and first start at full-back versus the Fijians having completed his Head Injury Assessment protocols after a late knock last Saturday.

O’Brien’s switch makes way for the return of Keenan to the number 15 jersey with Mack Hansen moving from left to right wing as Robert Baloucoune drops out of the matchday squad following two consecutive starts.

McCloskey, a late replacement for Henshaw as starting inside centre against the Boks, continues at 12 in partnership with Garry Ringrose while Sexton captains the side at fly-half alongside scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park having recovered from a dead leg he picked up against the Springboks.

Porter returns at loosehead prop to replace last week’s debutant Jeremy Loughman. Dan Sheehan rotates with last week’s starting hooker Rob Herring, who reverts to the bench, while last week’s skipper Tadhg Furlong continues at tighthead.

Ryan is back into the second row alongside Tadhg Beirne as Kieran Treadwell makes way while in the back row, Caelan Doris moves from blindside flanker to No.8 as O’Mahony returns to the number six jersey and van der Flier, nominated alongside Sexton on a four-man shortlist for the World Rugby Player of the Year award, replaces Nick Timoney on the openside.

Jack Conan is back on the bench having started at No.8 last weekend but Treadwell falls out of the matchday squad, his place going to McCarthy.

Craig Casey continues as back-up scrum-half and there is a second opportunity for Jack Crowley after a confident debut off the bench against Fiji when replacing the injured Joey Carbery.

Australia boss Dave Rennie named his side earlier for the first visit to Dublin since 2016 and there are a raft of changes following the Wallabies’ one-point defeat to Italy in Florence last weekend.

Rennie had made 11 changes from the previous week’s equally narrow lost against France but has strengthened his hand for the first meeting with Ireland since suffering a 2-1 series loss on home soil in 2018.

Nic White and Bernard Foley return as starting half-backs while loosehead prop James Slipper takes back the captaincy from last weekend’s skipper, tighthead Allan Alaalatoa and there is a new back row with Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper and Rob Valetini.

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, J O’Brien; J Sexton - captain, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, J McCarthy, J Conan, C Casey, J Crowley, B Aki.

AUSTRALIA: A Kellaway; M Nawaqanitawase, L Ikitau, H Paisami, T Wright; B Foley, N White; J Slipper – captain, D Porecki, A Alaalatoa; N Frost, C Neville; J Holloway, M Hooper, R Valetini.

Replacements: F Fainga’a, T Robertson, T Tupou, W Skelton, P Samu, J Gordon, N Lolesio. J Petaia.